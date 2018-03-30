Israeli Forces Fatally Shoot Man In The Head In Gaza Border Protest

The protest, entitled "March of Return,” is a peaceful demonstration which includes families of men, women, and children who are planned to live in tent encampments.

Disgusting and awful..

Moments of killing a Palestinian young man in cold blood by an Israeli Zionists snipers at #Gaza strip borders during the peaceful protests of #GreatReturnMarch , i was there we were protesting peacefully and Israeli were shooting directly toward us !! pic.twitter.com/h5ydVRRqhf — Ÿousef???? (@Joo_Gaza) March 30, 2018

Thousands of Palestinians gathered near Gaza’s border with Israel to “March for Return,” Israeli forces prepared for the protest by issuing an order an order to deploy around 100 snipers — with permission to open fire.

As reports of the killing of at least 16 Palestinians emerged, shocking video of a young unarmed man being shot in cold blood circulated on social media.

The video showed a man running in a plain ground while shots were being fired at him. Seconds later, around three to four men come running toward him. As all of them run in an attempt to cross the field, one of them falls onto the ground as a bullet hits him.

According to reports, Israeli forces shot the man, Abd AlFatah, in the head which killing him instantly.

The protest, entitled "Return March" or "March of Return,” is a peaceful demonstration which includes families of men, women, and children who are planned to live in tent encampments.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Israeli forces has taken innocent lives.

In early 2018, seventeen-year-old Musab Firas al-Tamimi, from the Palestinian village of Deir Nitham, was reportedly shot in the neck during a confrontation with Israeli troops.

Although Israeli media claims Musab "appeared to be holding" a gun, Al Jazeera reports it couldn't be confirmed if he was armed when he was shot.

In Dec. 2017, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian double amputee. Ibrahim Abu Thurayyah, 29, was one of the most prominent anti-Israeli occupation protesters in Gaza. Nearly two days before he was killed.

Read More As Palestinians Prep For Protest, Israel Preps To Shoot Palestinians

BannerThumbnail Credits: Reuters, Mohammed Salem