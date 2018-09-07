Israeli Troops Shoot And Kill Unarmed 16-Year-Old Palestinian In Gaza

Sixteen-year-old Ahmed Masabah Abu Tuyur was shot by Israeli forces as he took part in the weekly “March of Return” demonstration near the Gaza border fence.

TRIGGER WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS VIOLENCE

The Israeli military is still targeting hundreds of unarmed Palestinians in regular protests at the Gaza border as the world continues to look the other way.

Their latest victim: an unarmed 16-year-old, Ahmed Masabah Abu Tuyur.

The victim succumbed to his gunshot wound after he was attacked during the demonstration in the Rafah area, the Gazan heath ministry said.

The video of the incident was posted on Twitter.

It showed Ahmed waving his hands out into the smoke as he took part in the “March of Return” protest that has been a weekly demonstration from the Palestinians since March of this year.

At one instance in the video, Ahmed can be seen hurling a stone from a great distance across the fence. Soon after gunshots followed and the boy falls to the ground and as medical aide rushes over to assist him amid screams from other protesters.

Ahmed was not the only teenager who was killed by the Israeli forces during Friday’s protests. Another 17-year-old boy, Belal Khafaja, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers.

Another Palestinian, Ataf Saleh, was killed by the Israeli army after he allegedly sought harm to the Gaza fence.

"Troops recognized a suspect who approached the security fence and attempted to sabotage it," an English-language army statement said, and that they then shot him.

According to Palestinian health officials, another 210 were wounded, 45 of them with live fire, including a medic.

Almost 7,000 attended the demonstrations which were further instigated by President Donald Trump’s decision to cut millions in U.S. aid budget to Palestinians.

The protest was reportedly held under the slogan, “We are returning despite your wrath and fury, Trump.”

A senior State Department official previously said without elaborating that the funds, originally planned for programs in the West Bank and Gaza, would address “high-priority projects elsewhere.”

“We have undertaken a review of U.S. assistance to the Palestinian Authority and in the West Bank and Gaza to ensure these funds are spent in accordance with U.S. national interests and provide value to the U.S. taxpayer,” the official said in a statement.

“As a result of that review, at the direction of the president, we will redirect more than $200 million in FY2017 Economic Support Funds originally planned for programs in the West Bank and Gaza.”

With a looming aid crisis and indiscriminate attacks from Israel on medical, personnel, reporters, women and children alike, Palestinians face an even tougher future as they look to continue their protests for a right to their legitimate land.

The latest killing has brought the death toll of protesters killed since March to 174, while any progress over peace talks between Israel and Palestine seems a far-fetched possibility.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa