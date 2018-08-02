Israeli MP: Africans Have No Culture, They Should Be Kicked Out

“If we will allow them to continue to come here, live here, get married, bring kids, we will lose our home…They don’t even have a culture… It’s about time to kick them out.”

'Refugees brought Africa to Tel Aviv, instead of us taking Tel Aviv to Africa.'



One of the most controversial members of the Knesset, Oren Hazan from the ruling Likud party, made blatantly racist remarks against African refugees in Israel.

In the video, excerpts of which have been taken by U.K.-based watchdog Middle East Eye, Hazan called Africans a threat to the existence of Israelis and a race that would destroy the country. He also dubbed people from African countries as “economic migrants” rather than refugees, according to Independent Online.

“In the end of the day, those people that came from the black lands, that came from Africa, all the way to Israel, they did it only for one reason: Nobody hunts them, they are not refugees, they can still find future in their land,” Hazan stated. “If we will allow them to continue to come here, live here, get married, bring kids, we will lose our home, we will lose our country. And I don’t want to do that. They don’t even have a culture… It’s about time to kick them out, put them on a plane and send them back home.”

He also gave a solution on how to get rid of African refugees in the country — a suggestion that President Donald Trump also gives a lot of credence to.

“Refugees try to come to Israel, we put a big wall on the border of Egypt. We stopped this. Now, they come by planes. We can stop this too. Now, they are getting married, they bring kids, we will stop this too,” Hazan said.

“If we don’t kick them out they will kick us out. We need to destroy the problem when it is still small,” the Knesset member said, echoing the sentiments of some of history’s worst dictator, including Adolf Hitler.

Hazan made the comments during an interview with far right Israeli-Australian activist, Avi Yemeni on July 27.

It should be noted the state of Israel was created by evicting Arab Palestinians from their own lands and stealing their birth rights. So, it’s a bit rich of Israeli parliament members to talk about kicking out refugees when the Jewish people themselves were migrants from Europe and Muslim countries.

Yet, earlier this year, Israel came under strong criticism both domestically and by international communities for its inhumane maltreatment of African migrants and its mass deportation that saw thousands of people sent back to the African continent.

As is usual of the Likud party, the highly racially charged comments by Hazan were not denounced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or other senior officials of the Knesset, proving they all stand by with the sickening sentiments.

However, such sentiments coming from Hazan are hardly surprising.

Last year, Hazan appeared in a bus that was carrying families of Palestinian prisoners and was about to enter Nafha prison in south Israel and launched into a foul-mouthed tirade.

“Your son is a dog. He is a dog. You come to visit the scum who are sitting here in prison, whom you see as your family members,” he told one Palestinian mother who was going to visit her son in the prison.

In a February interview with the BBC's Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen, Hazan said he would have kicked Palestinian teenager, Ahed Tamimi in the face.

“If I was there, she [Ahed] would finish in the hospital, for sure,” Hazan responded to the video which showed Ahed slapping an IDF soldier for invading her home and shooting her 14-year-old cousin in the head. “Nobody could stop me. I would kick her face.”

It should be noted once again that this man is a member of the Israeli parliament and he is not being condemned for his words by the Knesset. This says a lot about the current government of Israel.

Banner / Thumbnail : MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images