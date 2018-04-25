Israeli Cop Gets Only 9 Months In Jail For Killing A Palestinian Minor

An Israeli border police officer receives a slap on the wrist for killing a 17-year-old Palestinian in cold blood without the permission of a superior officer.

Palestinian Nadeem Nawara 17 was murdered by IOF soldier during a peaceful protest near oufer IOF military jail w Ramalla in 2014 Today IOF court sentenced soldier to 9 months in prison + 50ks NIS fine #free_palestine #crimesofisrael #ApartheidIsrael pic.twitter.com/edi55sd14M — Amin Jarrar (@AminJarrar1) April 25, 2018

In yet another case that highlights the injustice of the Israeli justice system, an Israeli border police officer was sentenced to a mere nine months in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed Palestinian teenager.

The killing occurred on May 15, 2014. Palestinian protesters in the military-occupied West Bank village of Beitunya had gathered to commemorate "Nakba" or the Catastrophe, an event that occurred in 1948, when over 700,000 Palestinians were either forced to leave or fled their homes to escape Jewish armed forces.

Seventeen-year-old Nadeem Nawara was throwing stones, a common practice during clashes in the embattled region, however, at a considerable distance from Israeli soldiers who were shooting rubber bullets and tear gas at the demonstrators.

A CNN producer captured the entire scene on camera. Footage clearly showed Nadeem, who was unarmed, did not pose any threat to Israeli officers.

Yet, Ben Deri fired a live shot that hit Nadeem in the chest and killed him.

Read More 5 Kids Got More Jail Time Than Israeli Soldier Who Killed Injured Man

What's more, Israeli soldiers and police present at the scene were ordered only to use rubber bullets. Deri disobeyed orders, using live ammunition to kill the teen.

The case went on for nearly four years and the court reached a plea bargain, as a result of which the charge of manslaughter was dropped, describing Deri’s actions as having involving a “high degree of negligence.”

It's not the first time an Israeli soldier has received a slap on the wrist for killing an unarmed Palestinian in cold blood.

Deri's verdict comes just weeks after an Israeli court decided Elor Azaria, a former Israel Defense Force recruit, would be set free only after nine months in jail despite the fact he shot and killed an incapacitated Palestinian man.

Since March 30, Palestinians have been protesting near Gaza's border with Israel in a series of demonstrations called the "March of Return." Since then, Israeli soldiers have killed at least 37 Palestinians and wounded about 5,000.

Read More Israeli Court System Just Let An Alleged Rapist Walk Free

WATCH MORE:

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images