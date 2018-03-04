Israeli Officer Throws Grenade At Palestinian Couple Carrying A Baby

The man and woman were running away with their backs to the soldiers. That's when one of the officers fired a grenade toward them.

An Israeli border police officer was caught on camera throwing a grenade at a Palestinian couple carrying a baby.

Israeli NGO Yesh Din released the disturbing video, which starts off showing a group of heavily armed Israeli officers. A few seconds later, a man and woman emerge, with the former clutching an infant in his arms.

The couple ran away from the officers, with their backs to them when, suddenly, one of the officers threw a tear gas grenade at them.

It blew up, prompting the visibly frightened couple to jump.

The incident unfolded in the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Burin in Nablus. The couple, according to Yesh Din, had escaped a violent raid by Israeli officers.

“At least one tear gas grenade landed in one of the houses where a large family lives, and several residents suffered injuries resulting from inhalation of gas and smoke,” Yesh Din stated on Facebook.

“The soldiers and border police officers continued to fire the tear gas and stun grenades even when the occupants were evacuated to the ambulance,” the statement continued.

The Border Police, according to Haaretz, claim the video is edited. They purport the officers didn't know the man was carrying a baby.

"The Palestinian fled the scene with his back to the fighters, and therefore, they couldn’t see that he was carrying a baby in his arms. Needless to say, had the fighters seen the baby, they would surely have acted accordingly.”

However, a lot of people are having a hard time believing the police's claim since the footage clearly shows both the man and woman are running away in sheer panic and didn't pose any threat to the officers:

The mission: creating the sense of being chased throughout the Palestinian population.

The outcome: throwing a stun grenade towards parents running away with their baby in their arms.

This is not a mistake - this is textbook occupation.

Read @ravithecht>>https://t.co/mCY6tdWQVe pic.twitter.com/re3Uy1SLcD — Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) March 4, 2018

Israeli forces threw a stun grenade at a Palestinian couple holding a baby. If you would only hear the lies Israel is telling everyone, including in hebrew to its own citizens, in an attempt to justify it pic.twitter.com/AitTHfGrEi — JeruSalem Yahoodi (@yoskesh) March 2, 2018

In addition, the claims come on the heels of at least two recent controversies involving misleading claims by Israeli authorities and abuse of so-called Palestinian suspects.

Israel Defense Forces allegedly abused an already injured Palestinian man after shooting at him at point blank range in Jericho, a city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Initially, the IDF claimed Yassin Omar al-Saradeeh was fatally wounded before changing the reason behind his death to tear-gas inhalation. They also claimed although the man was shot, "he was most likely not hit." But CCTV footage of the incident clearly shows al-Saradeeh had been subdued after the shot was fired.

Also, Israeli authorities extracted a confession from 15-year-old Mohammed Tamimi, a cousin of the jailed Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi, that he fell from his bike and shattered part of his skull. However, the minor was allegedly shot by Israeli soldiers and there is medical evidence that proves his head is deformed because the doctors had to remove a bullet.

