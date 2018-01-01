Israelis Publish Hateful Posts Against Palestinians Every 71 Seconds

An advocacy firm looking at thousands of Israeli social media posts indicates that Israel isn't tough on "incitement" if it comes from Jewish residents.

Prejudice against Palestinians is at an all-time high, the Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media, or 7amleh, has discovered.

According to a recent report published by the Palestinian digital activism organization, Israeli social media logs a post of hate speech against Palestinians every 71 seconds. These instances include derogatory statements and even calls for violence.

Unfortunately, not all posts were visible to the advocacy group as Facebook blocked hundreds of posts published by Israelis at the request of the Israeli government.

Among the targets of the incitement, political figures such as members of Knesset, as well as Fatah and Hamas leaders, are most often the victims, with leaders Ahmad Tibi and Haneen Zoabi receiving the most hate on social media, the report found.

In Israel, incitement is seen and treated as a crime. Often, Israeli authorities seek what they deem as violent speech on social media, leading to hundreds of arrests both in Israel and lsraeli-occupied Palestine. Unfortunately, very few of these arrests involve Jewish Israelis calling for violence against Palestinians.

But as the report explains, one out of every nine social media posts in Hebrew mentioning Palestinians is negative or incites others to perform violent acts. This shows that the hateful rhetoric is widespread across Israeli social media and that regardless of certain claims about Palestinian aggression against Israelis, there are plenty of Israelis who are definitely not striving for peace between the two peoples.

While Israeli authorities spend time prosecuting Palestinians, such as Dareen Tatour, 34, a Palestinian poet who was arrested for posting a political poem on Facebook and who remained in jail and then later under house arrest without ever being convicted of a crime, Israelis who are actually calling for attacks against Palestinians remain free.

Nadim Nashif, the Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media’s executive director, said that this report helps to expose social media giants as well.

The group's research “exposes Facebook’s complicity in perpetuating the double standards of the Israeli government of silencing and shutting down Palestinian content whilst allowing for the spread of Israeli incitement,” he said.

Additionally, he explained that while the Israeli government talks a good game against prejudice targeting Israeli Jews, it fails to be fair.

“[T]he Israeli government fails to hold any Israeli accountable for online violence while at the same time it jails hundreds of Palestinians based on this unfounded claim of incitement,” he said.

While what the report has uncovered isn't a surprise, it's quite telling that the Israeli government is so willing to take on Palestinians simply for holding opposing views but won't prosecute Israeli Jews for posting actual hateful messages against Palestinians on social media.

Thankfully, groups such as 7amleh are calling out the Israeli government for the double standard.