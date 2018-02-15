Ivanka Calls For Mental Health Care As Her Dad Slashes The Program

Trump urged people suffering from mental illnesses to seek help in her Kate Spade tweet — while her dad’s administration slashes millions from mental health programs.

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2018

First daughter Ivanka Trump was one of the many celebrities to mourn the apparent suicide of legendary designer Kate Spade. However, to many Americans, her condolence tweet struck a wrong chord.

Spade, an iconic handbag designer, committed suicide by hanging on June 5, 2018. Her body was discovered in her Manhattan apartment by a housekeeper, along with a suicide note. According to news outlets, the note was addressed to her daughter and husband.

While Spade’s death came as a shock to many, Trump urged people suffering from depression to seek help. She also included a suicide hotline in her tweet.

Trump’s words were nice, they are always nice — and always filled with unbelievable hypocrisy and insensitivity.

Trump talked about perceiving people’s pain but she was the one who posted a picture of herself with her baby boy at the time when policies made by her father’s administration were ripping immigrant children from their mother’s arms.

The Times had also recently reported the Department of Health and Human services had lost almost 1,500 unaccompanied migrant children placed with U.S. sponsors.

There is also the tiny fact that her father’snew budget proposal includes sharp cuts to mental health programs.

The White House budget proposal endorses the Graham-Cassidy health care bill which purports to slash the Affordable Care Act by ending its Medicaid expansion and converting its funding to block grants to the states. The attempt to cap or slash Medicaid will result in serious harm to Americans with mental illness, who rely on the program for life-saving care.

The budget blueprint also considers slashing spending for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA) by $665 million. Moreover, the National Institute of Mental Health would experience a 30 percent cut back in funding that would amount to a half-a-billion dollar decrease in 2019.

Perhaps it is time Trump fulfills her role as the first daughter and actually does something instead of tweeting out empty platitudes.

