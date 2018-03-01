Ivanka Trump Reportedly Blasted Her Dad For Not Supporting Kushner

“You don’t give Jared the support he needs. He’s left his business to be a part of this. You have no idea what he’s sacrificing to be here and how hard he is working for you.”

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and White House senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, reportedly confronted her father during the election campaign for not giving her husband, Jared Kushner, “the support he needs.”

According to a campaign staffer, Ivanka “burst” into her father’s office on the 23rd floor of the Trump Tower and complained about his mistreatment of Kushner.

“I need to talk to you. You don’t give Jared the support he needs. He’s left his business to be a part of this. You have no idea what he’s sacrificing to be here and how hard he is working for you,” she reportedly told Trump.

She further told her dad that his attitude towards Kushner was affecting their marriage and she was hurt by Trump’s behavior and lack of appreciation.

The source further said after the accusatory storm, Trump surrendered immediately.

“All right, all right, all right. What does he want?” he tried to calm Ivanka down.

It later turned out Trump did give Kushner “the support he needs” because he is now one of Trump’s senior advisers at the White House.

However, it isn’t as pretty as it seems.

After enjoying a year with top security clearance in the White House, Kushner was stripped off the clearance. This means he no longer has access to Presidential Daily Brief which contains highly classified information.

Problems with security clearance for White House aides surfaced this month in fallout over the abrupt resignation of White House staff secretary Rob Porter, over allegations of domestic abuse against two former wives.

Kushner is one of dozens of aides operating under an interim clearance, not yet fully cleared due to complications in their backgrounds. In case of Kushner, a wealthy New York businessman, his financial links have taken a long time to examine.

Trump left it to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to settle the security clearance dispute. He had the option of simply granting a security clearance to Kushner but officials wanted to avoid that option.

It is also rumored Trump reportedly wanted the couple to move back to New York City so they can escape the negative publicity they are receiving from the press.

However, it might not be that easy.

The couple, popularly known as ‘Javanka,’ lost their social circle ever since Trump’s victory in the presidential elections became evident. Many of their friends also turn them off because of Trump’s racist rhetoric.

Being part of the campaign trail has also landed Kushner in legal trouble now as Special Counsel Robert Mueller probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 tightens grip.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Leah Millis