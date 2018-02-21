Daddy Trump Saves Daughter’s Clothing Brand From His China Trade War

American clothing companies in China are exempted from the tariffs Trump slapped on the country – a move that will greatly benefit Ivanka’s clothing line.

The ongoing trade war between China and the United States started when President Donald Trump announced tariffs on about $50 billion worth of imported goods from the Asian country in measures that would impact approximately $3 billion in U.S. exports.

In retaliation, President Xi Jinping also ordered $50 billion worth of tariffs on American imports. However, Trump soon retaliated and announced that his administration would announce another set of tariffs, and this time they will target $100 million worth of imported goods from China.

Though this situation won’t benefit many sectors of the economy, the one industry that is exempted from bearing the brunt of the tariffs is the clothing manufacturing industry.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her clothing line are among the one who will benefit from this decision.

According to the Washington Post, the list was drafted to achieve “the lowest consumer impact,” excluding certain that goods like clothing and toys so as not to raise the cost on domestic consumer goods.

American clothing brands in China will benefit from this decision to a great extend.

The first daughter of the United States is reportedly making $1.5 million a year from the Trump Organization while still working at the White House. She has continued using her influence in the government to shamelessly promote her brand.

In November 2016, Ivanka was seen wearing a bracelet of her own brand worth $10,000 during CBS' "60 Minutes" interview with her father. Ivanka's bracelet unleashed a storm of criticism on social media, which led her company to issue an apology.

A report released by The Washington Post details how Ivanka Trump’s company relies heavily on foreign factories in countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia and China despite the fact that her father has disapproved many other American companies for outsourcing jobs to other countries.

Similarly, for the tariffs, clothing manufacturing industries will not be targeted – hence it won’t be affected by Trump’s trade war with China.

Last year, Ivanka made headlines for trying to mix her business aims with politics when she dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife at Mar-A-Lago the very same day China gave Trump provisional approval for three new trademarks, allowing the second-largest economy in the world to monopolize the selling rights for Ivanka Trump brand jewelry, bags, and spa services.

Ivanka the self-proclaimed champion for working women is a hypocrite when it comes to her own clothing brand. During summers, three Chinese activists were arrested when they tried exposing the labor conditions in the factory. According to a China Labor Watch report, a group made up of three activists had issued a report on the factory, alleging employees were forced to work 12-hour days, at least six days a week, at a monthly salary of about 2,500 yuan, or $365.

The workers were not given any kind of safety training, even though many of them had to work with dangerous hot oils and glues on a regular basis.

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Carlos Baria