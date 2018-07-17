Damage Control? Ivanka Tweets After Dad Fails To Slam White Supremacy

“One year ago in Charlottesville, we saw your dad call Nazis and KKK members ‘very fine people.’ You continue to stand by him. Don’t even pretend to give a damn about combating bigotry,” wrote a social media user.

It’s been a year since the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia, resulting in the death of anti-racist activist Heather Heyer after an alleged white supremacist rammed his truck into a group of counter-protesters.

As neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and assortment of other hate groups once again took to the streets to mark the one year anniversary of the vicious march, President Donald Trump, who blamed “both sides” for the violence, refused to criticize white supremacists in an apparent bid to not upset his voter base.

The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

While the commander-in-chief was being called out for failing to condemn white supremacy, there was at least one person in the Trump administration who tried to do some damage control by doing what the president should have done in the first place.

“One year ago in Charlottesville, we witnessed an ugly display of hatred, racism, bigotry & violence,” first daughter and senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, wrote on Twitter. “While Americans are blessed to live in a nation that protects liberty, freedom of speech and diversity of opinion, there is no place for white supremacy, racism and neo-Nazism in our great country.”

In another tweet, she added, “Rather than tearing each other down with hatred, racism & violence, we can lift one another up, strengthen our communities and strive to help every American achieve his or her full potential!”

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for social media users to take the elder Trump daughter to task over her posts, with many wondering why she couldn’t ask her father to disparage neo-Nazis.

Her name was #HeatherHeyer ! Say her name ! #Charlottesville Never forget her ! pic.twitter.com/EHP704Vg5c — Marko Silberhand (@MarkoSilberhand) August 12, 2018

Rather than insincere messaging on Twitter you cld alleviate most people’s anxiety, concern and fear for the future if u, yr husband & father resigned. Thoughtful & constructive. — MadisonB (@MadisonBeebee) August 12, 2018

But there were ‘fine people on both sides’. Can’t clean up daddy’s racism — Jane Carter (@Hskers62) August 12, 2018

One year ago in Charlottesville, we saw your dad call Nazis and KKK members “very fine people.” You continue to stand by him. Don’t even pretend to give a damn about combatting bigotry. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) August 12, 2018

One year and 203 days ago your daddy, a bigoted racist hateful enabler of violence became President, what have you done about that? — Bill Heavey (@bheav2) August 12, 2018

You said nothing then. — Eedmonds (@ebron2003) August 12, 2018

It’s one thing to be tone deaf, but quite another to consistently say the wrong things at the wrong time, every time. People have always complimented you on your intelligence and frankly, I don’t know why. One of the surest signs of intelligence is knowing when to stay quiet. — Howard D. Kramer (@hdk108) August 12, 2018

Tell daddy, princess. — Shawna (@shawnafeeley) August 12, 2018

It’s a little late to try to redeem your image #complicit — CalifMartini ?? (@califmartini) August 12, 2018

This is not the first time Ivanka Trump has come under fire for cleaning up her father’s messes.

For instance, she recently took a break from the administration’s “fake news” rhetoric and said she didn’t believe the press is the “enemy of the people.” She also said she was sad about the policy that separated thousands of immigrant families, calling it a “low point” for her.

The first daughter was also berated on Twitter after she lamented the “much misinformation” that has supposedly surrounded the U.S.’ support of breastfeeding, ever since the United States sided with infant formula manufacturers at the World Health Assembly.

