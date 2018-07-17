© Reuters, Leah Millis

Damage Control? Ivanka Tweets After Dad Fails To Slam White Supremacy

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“One year ago in Charlottesville, we saw your dad call Nazis and KKK members ‘very fine people.’ You continue to stand by him. Don’t even pretend to give a damn about combating bigotry,” wrote a social media user.

Ivanka Trump

It’s been a year since the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia, resulting in the death of anti-racist activist Heather Heyer after an alleged white supremacist rammed his truck into a group of counter-protesters.

As neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and assortment of other hate groups once again took to the streets to mark the one year anniversary of the vicious march, President Donald Trump, who blamed “both sides” for the violence, refused to criticize white supremacists in an apparent bid to not upset his voter base.

 

While the commander-in-chief was being called out for failing to condemn white supremacy, there was at least one person in the Trump administration who tried to do some damage control by doing what the president should have done in the first place.

“One year ago in Charlottesville, we witnessed an ugly display of hatred, racism, bigotry & violence,” first daughter and senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, wrote on Twitter. “While Americans are blessed to live in a nation that protects liberty, freedom of speech and diversity of opinion, there is no place for white supremacy, racism and neo-Nazism in our great country.”

In another tweet, she added, “Rather than tearing each other down with hatred, racism & violence, we can lift one another up, strengthen our communities and strive to help every American achieve his or her full potential!”

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for social media users to take the elder Trump daughter to task over her posts, with many wondering why she couldn’t ask her father to disparage neo-Nazis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is not the first time Ivanka Trump has come under fire for cleaning up her father’s messes.

For instance, she recently took a break from the administration’s “fake news” rhetoric and said she didn’t believe the press is the “enemy of the people.” She also said she was sad about the policy that separated thousands of immigrant families, calling it a “low point” for her.

The first daughter was also berated on Twitter after she lamented the “much misinformation” that has supposedly surrounded the U.S.’ support of breastfeeding, ever since the United States sided with infant formula manufacturers at the World Health Assembly.

