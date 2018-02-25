Ivanka Trump's International Women's Day Tweet Backfires Miserably

“You can't act like you care about women's rights and stand by silently when your father undermines women's rights and demeans strong women leaders.”

This year’s International Women’s Day was marked with rallies across the world as women came out in huge numbers to stand in solidarity with each other and to simply celebrate the power of being a woman.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior advisor, Ivanka Trump, also tried (and failed miserably) to mark the day as she shared a message on Twitter.

“Today we come together in recognition of women at home & around the globe. We celebrate women’s achievements, past & present, & pledge to empower women to reach their full economic potential for generations to come. When women thrive, we ALL succeed,” she tweeted.

People on Twitter found the tweet ironic and responded by criticizing her double standards.

“Ivanka, your hypocrisy and lack of awareness are pitiful. Save yourself and go back to New York. You just make a fool of yourself with every fake tweet about caring for women, or anybody but your money,” wrote one user.

Another one said, “I want to like you, I really do... but you can't act like you care about women's rights and stand by silently when your father undermines women's rights and demeans strong women leaders in the way that he does.”

People also pointed out she doesn’t practice what she’s trying to preach and highlighted the fact that her factories are accused of women’s rights violations.

At a a factory in Indonesia, which supplies G-III Apparel Group, the wholesale manufacturer for Trump's fashion label, there are 2,759 workers and about three-quarters of them are women, many of whom are mothers who use the lion's share of their small income to support children they are rarely able to see.

Workers at the factory, known as Buma, are paid the legal minimum wage, but that wage is one of the lowest in Asia at approximately $173 a month. Despite almost constantly having to work overtime to meet unreasonably high production goals, the employees' efforts are not always compensated.

You can start by paying a fair wage to your sweat shop workers in China. Better yet, have your products manufactured in the US #WalkTheTalk — Concerned Citizen (@joaninDC61) March 8, 2018

You don’t care about women at home or work, you don’t care about empowerment, you care nothing about us...all you care about is the #TrumpGrifterFamily and their bottom line. U are making money every day in the WH off of presidential seals & making and selling products overseas pic.twitter.com/7fibKOVPqf — Ruth Ann Share (@RuthShare) March 8, 2018

People also pointed out the first daughter’s hypocrisy in not believing her father’s accusers and how she remained silent when her father signed anti-abortion bills.

Do you believe your father’s accusers? — Eric Schmidt (@TalkingSchmidt) March 8, 2018

Your father wants to prevent women from access to basic heathcare and birth control. You can't claim to want to empower and support women while supporting him or his policies. Until you no longer support him, you have no right to speak for us. — Merrill Foster (@counselorfoster) March 8, 2018

I find it insulting that you even bring up the cause of women’s issues. You work for a pussy grabbing accused rapist and sexual predator, who has no respect for women whatsoever. Oh and he’s also your father so you could do something about this, but you don’t. pic.twitter.com/ICRuDZYAuX — Ryan Graney (@RyanEGraney) March 8, 2018

She is part of the administration, fair game. She was also okay with daddy bringing Clinton’s accusers to the debate to rattle Hillary. How pro woman was that? — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) March 8, 2018

It is alarming to see how Trump chose to be quiet on numerous issues and decisions her father took that effected women in the worst possible ways and she decided to not act against them or even voice her concerns despite being a senior adviser in the White House.

Regardless of the fact, she religiously tweets about women empowerment — showing her duplicity in the matter.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Eric Gaillard