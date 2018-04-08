© REUTERS/Leah Millis

Ivanka Gets A Lesson In Health And Nutrition By Retired General

by
Rutaba Lodhi
Trump has failed to appoint any members to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition except Holli Richmond as executive director.

Ivanka Trump

First Daughter Ivanka Trump highlighted her concern over the declining fitness of American youth, only to get a humbling lesson by a retired army general about how her father’s administration has done nothing to promote fitness and nutrition.

Ivanka tweeted about the necessity of “promoting healthy lifestyles for America’s youth.”

 

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a CNN analyst and a fitness advocate, reminded Ivanka that President Donald Trump has failed to appoint any members to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition; the sole mission of the council is to promote a healthier lifestyle for Americans—including kids.

 

Hertling was appointed as a member of the same council in 2013 and served on it for the rest of the Obama administration.

The 60-year-old council had Trump’s attention for a while when he increased the members of the council from 25 to 30. He also changed the name of the council from “President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports” to “President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.” However, the council member seats remain empty because not a single person has been appointed to it.

On Mar. 12, 2018, Holli Richmond was appointed as the executive director for the council but she has no members to meet with.

The official site for the council shows the council’s co-chairs and members are yet “to be announced.” The page’s content was last reviewed on Mar. 21, 2017.

Hertling also mentioned former First Lady Michelle Obama’s efforts in running the council and he wasn’t the only one. Twitter users were quick to remind Ivanka about Obama’s projects as first lady in the field of health and nutrition.

 

 

 

 

 

As first lady, Obama launched the “Let’s Move” campaign in 2010 with the purpose of promoting a healthy lifestyle for kids. The Obama administration also demanded healthier school lunches, a move that was postponed by Trump.

Hertling also shared a photo of some of the members of the council posing alongside former President Barack Obama. He also lamented since Trump scrapped the council, they never got a chance to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

 

 

'Feminist' Ivanka Trump Doesn’t Believe Her Father’s Accusers

Banner Credits: REUTERS/Leah Millis

