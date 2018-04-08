Ivanka Gets A Lesson In Health And Nutrition By Retired General

Trump has failed to appoint any members to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition except Holli Richmond as executive director.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump highlighted her concern over the declining fitness of American youth, only to get a humbling lesson by a retired army general about how her father’s administration has done nothing to promote fitness and nutrition.

Ivanka tweeted about the necessity of “promoting healthy lifestyles for America’s youth.”

We need to promote healthy lifestyles for America’s youth. In a recent survey, 9.5 million U.S. children reported that they did NOT once participate in any of over 100 sports or activities listed. #YouthSports @AspenInstitute — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 8, 2018

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a CNN analyst and a fitness advocate, reminded Ivanka that President Donald Trump has failed to appoint any members to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition; the sole mission of the council is to promote a healthier lifestyle for Americans—including kids.

Ummm...there’s this thing called the President’s Council on Fitness, Sport, and Nutrition. Been around 60 years. Used to have 25 appointees...I was one of them. @MichelleObama helped & generated momentum in this area. No one is on the Council now. @FitnessGov. Check it out. https://t.co/R6xh1n0Qi7 — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) April 8, 2018

Hertling was appointed as a member of the same council in 2013 and served on it for the rest of the Obama administration.

The 60-year-old council had Trump’s attention for a while when he increased the members of the council from 25 to 30. He also changed the name of the council from “President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports” to “President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.” However, the council member seats remain empty because not a single person has been appointed to it.

On Mar. 12, 2018, Holli Richmond was appointed as the executive director for the council but she has no members to meet with.

The official site for the council shows the council’s co-chairs and members are yet “to be announced.” The page’s content was last reviewed on Mar. 21, 2017.

Hertling also mentioned former First Lady Michelle Obama’s efforts in running the council and he wasn’t the only one. Twitter users were quick to remind Ivanka about Obama’s projects as first lady in the field of health and nutrition.

I think you get the point. pic.twitter.com/ONeRV0EmBe — Vanessa Brooks ?? (@quarterrolls) April 9, 2018

This WAS Michelle Obama's idea. Trump scrapped it, now wants his daughter to pick it up and get credit for it? Just like she copies other designer's shoes? Thieves, all of them. They don't concern themselves with everyday children. — Lola Brown (@puppy550) April 9, 2018

Ummm 1. They cost a lot of money 2. Your father rolled back regulations on healthy food in schools. 3. Your father also cut funding for after school programs. You’re simple huh — donaldtrumpnewstoday (@irishrygirl) April 8, 2018

What is it with you Trump women plagiarizing #MichelleObama ,especially on subjects that the #MAGA cult complained about when she did it? #ChildrensHealth pic.twitter.com/aboPyHvN85 — David Ashlin (@SciCommic) April 9, 2018

As first lady, Obama launched the “Let’s Move” campaign in 2010 with the purpose of promoting a healthy lifestyle for kids. The Obama administration also demanded healthier school lunches, a move that was postponed by Trump.

Hertling also shared a photo of some of the members of the council posing alongside former President Barack Obama. He also lamented since Trump scrapped the council, they never got a chance to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

Wow. Thanks is for sending this. Our council had Drew Brees and Dominique Dawes as our co-leads, and it was a terrific group of athletes, chefs, scientist and fitness professionals. Here’s part of that Presidents Council in 2015. pic.twitter.com/OxS0cFJirK — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) April 9, 2018

2017 was the 60th anniversary. We planned a major rollout with the theme “60 minutes of exercise for the 60th”. Oh well. — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) April 9, 2018

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Leah Millis