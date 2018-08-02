Ivanka Called Out For Saying Family Separation Was 'Low Point' For Her

Daughter to the president and one of his most trusted advisers, Ivanka Trump said on Thursday she was sad about the policy that separated thousands of families.

.@IvankaTrump: "That was a low point for me as well. I feel very strongly about that. I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children…immigration is incredibly complex as a topic." #axios360 pic.twitter.com/shU32wprwu — CSPAN (@cspan) August 2, 2018

Ivanka Trump, daughter to President Donald Trump and one of his most trusted advisers, said on Thursday that the detention and separation of immigrant children from their parents at the U.S. southern border was a “low point” for her personally.

At an event hosted by media organization Axios, Trump expressed her sadness and disappointment in the situation — which was entirely the creation of her father, the president.

“That was a low point for me,” she explained. “I feel very strongly about that. I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents of children.”

Trump also tried to explain why the action taken was performed, saying that "immigration is incredibly complex as a topic.”

Users on social media weren’t buying it, rightfully criticizing Trump for her insensitivity to the issue. If it was such a low point for her, they pointed out, imagine how bad it was for the children and parents who actually had to endure it.

Wait until Ivanka finds out that it was her dad that did it:



Ivanka Trump: Family separations issue 'was a low point'. "I felt very strongly about that & I am very vehemently against family separation & the separation of parents & children” https://t.co/4Tn8oPITSq pic.twitter.com/V1k6dVerIf — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) August 2, 2018

Ivanka Trump: Family separations issue 'was a low point'



Words cannot adequately express how I feel about Ivanka's comments. But, let me try...



You Fu*king Bit*h. It was a low point for you? How about the kids? You obviously didn't stand up to daddy.https://t.co/NbF18s2sp2 — ????Aunt Crabby calls Bullshit ???? (@DearAuntCrabby) August 2, 2018

Ivanka trump says that kids being snatched from parents at the border was "a low point" for her.



This is what she tweeted on the SAME weekend we found out about the 2,300 missing kids.



Her *father* is a low point in our country's history, and she is #complicit. pic.twitter.com/aAQrt5jlWs — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 2, 2018

Users were also quick to point out that Trump, as an adviser to her father, could have worked harder to tell the president how wrong and dehumanizing his policy was. Instead, she was silent, only voicing her belief publicly at this Axios event.

Ivanka Trump’s appointment to be a White House adviser was controversial, but it was sold on the premise that she’d stand up to her father and be a voice of reason when it was necessary. We have yet to see that happen.

As families are being torn apart, as children are dying due to the U.S. detention policy, the president’s family members, including his daughter Ivanka, must ask themselves, at what point will they break away from him?

If that "red line" wasn’t drawn at the separation of families, skepticism is warranted in believing it will never actually come, and that Ivanka Trump won’t ever stand up to her father like we were led to believe she would.

