'Feminist' Ivanka Trump Doesn’t Believe Her Father’s Accusers

Despite having a White House job meant to promote women's rights, Ivanka Trump said she thinks questions about sexual assault accusations against her dad are out of line.

“Do you believe your father’s [sexual misconduct] accusers?” -@PeterAlexander



“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.” -@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/23AVPgcOdE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2018

NBC News aired an interview on Monday with Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, and once again, she has made it apparent that all her talk about being a passionate advocate for women’s equality and advancement is just that — talk.

In response to the question of whether or not she believed the long list of women who’ve accused her father of either physically groping them without consent, subjecting them to verbal harassment, or putting them in inappropriate and uncomfortable situations, Ivanka Trump characterized the question as unfair.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it,” she said. “I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters.”

She then proceeded to fully back the president.

“I believe my father,” she said. “I know my father, so I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.”

Many people, such as CNN’s Jake Tapper, have pointed out that Ivanka Trump’s assertion that the question was “inappropriate” is ludicrous for several reasons.

Trying to figure out what part of this is inappropriate. She works for the taxpayers, says she focuses on women’s issues, was at the interview because she went to the Olympics to represent the USA, is an adult, and has spoken publicly about accusations against others. https://t.co/7GqrFRe8oH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 26, 2018

Throughout the 2016 election campaign, Ivanka Trump was propped up by her father’s camp as a feminist figure — a powerful businesswoman who was also a mother and claimed to feel passionate about equal pay in the workplace, paid family leave, women’s education, and the advancement of women entrepreneurs. She touched on these issues in numerous public appearances on her father’s behalf, such as her speech at the Republican National Convention.

After her father won the presidency, Ivanka Trump was given a job at the White House, with women’s issues supposedly being her primary focus. By taking an official role in the administration, Ivanka Trump can no longer cast herself as someone who is just simply related to the president but not involved in politics.

Not only that, Ivanka Trump has spoken out against others accused of being sexual predators. She condemned Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore, who was accused of pedophilia, last November.

"There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children," she said. "I've yet to see a valid explanation, and I have no reason to doubt the victims' accounts."

Notably, her father went on to endorse Moore regardless.

While accusations against her own father are undoubtedly harder to face or believe, there is no valid argument for Ivanka Trump to expect that she shouldn’t have to answer questions about the matter. If she didn’t want to be put in the position she’s now in, she shouldn’t have accepted a job working for her father — especially not a job in which her responsibility is supposed to focus on women’s rights.

Since her father took office, Ivanka Trump has made sure to regularly attend panels, visit schools, and speak at events centered on the empowerment of women and girls. She also puts out tweets for occasions like Equal Pay Day to repeat her support of gender equality.

She has yet to do anything concrete to help women while her father is in office, though. President Donald Trump has rolled back workplace protections for women, attacked healthcare services for women, repeatedly threatened reproductive rights, and proposed a paid family leave plan that penalizes women who choose to have large families instead of small ones.

If Ivanka Trump doesn’t want to accept the responsibilities and questions that come with working for a man accused of sexually predatory behavior and who seems determined to undermine women’s rights in every capacity, then is she really fit to handle the job?