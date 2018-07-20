Twitter Is Not Buying Ivanka’s Defense Of US’ Breastfeeding Policy

The “clarifying” op-ed defended Trump administration’s refusal to sign a resolution that sought regulations on infant formula manufacturers so that they won’t lie to the public.

First daughter Ivanka Trump was berated on Twitter after she lamented the “much misinformation” that has supposedly surrounded the U.S.’ support of breastfeeding, ever since the United States sided with infant formula manufacturers at the World Health Assembly.

Trump shared an opinion piece by U.S. health officials that “clarified” how the United States actually promotes breastfeeding despite reports they threatened Ecuador with sanctions if they initiated the resolution curbing infant formula advertisement, despite breastfeeding being the optimal choice for children.

After much misinformation has circulated on this important topic in recent weeks, this clarifying OpEd by @Surgeon_General is a must read: https://t.co/EGh90K7eGp — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 23, 2018

Similarly, in the “clarifying” piece, U.S. officials said they were only protecting the rights of women who cannot breastfeed by, apparently, threatening Ecuador with a trade war. However, interestingly, the resolution did not force women to breastfeed; it only sought for regulations on infant formula manufacturers so that they won’t lie to the public and to emphasize on the importance and proven benefits of breastfeeding.

According to initial reports, after U.S. officials’ threats to Ecuador, the U.N. struggled to find another sponsor for the resolution, with many poor countries refusing to step forward, fearing retaliation. Finally, it was Russia who decided to step up as the sponsor. However, they faced no such threats from the United States. Although with slightly altered language, the resolution was finally approved.

According to the op-ed, the U.S., by heavy-handing Ecuador, was only protecting mothers’ right to choice when it comes to feeding their child. The reason is a little hard to buy since American infant formula companies spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on lobbying each year. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Abbott Laboratories alone, which makes Similac and other formulas, spent $790,000 on lobbying this year.

In the New York Post op-ed, U.S. officials again sought to defend opposing the resolution.

“The Trump administration stands with all mothers, here and abroad, and supports them in making the choices that will help their children grow up to be strong and healthy,” it read.

The irony of the statement was not lost on Twitter users, who came in full force after the first daughter — who also works as an adviser to President Donald Trump, in the wake of migrant children being separated from their parents at the U.S. border.

“The Trump administration stands with all mothers” is downright laughable on so many levels. — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) July 23, 2018

Many also said the “clarifying” op-ed basically just doubles down on initial reports of the U.S. supporting infant formula manufacturers.

So Ivanka your telling us the Trump admin threatened to pull military aid and impose tariffs on Ecuador in the name of all the babies and mothers on earth? — 1hrphoto (@1hrphoto) July 24, 2018

It wasn’t misinformation. This Administration tried to strong arm other countries so that formula companies could make more money! — Human Being (@dkahn369) July 23, 2018

And what she & the surgeon general are pushing is more misinformation about what they did. Princess Skankva has no shame. — Lilac Baptisia (@LBaptisia) July 23, 2018

And the article she’s pushing avoids that issue completely. She’s deliberately trying to divert & blaming others — Lilac Baptisia (@LBaptisia) July 23, 2018

Then explain why the US browbeat other countries into not endorsing breastfeeding in order to maintain profit off of manufactured formula in those countries. The issue is with the fascist collaboration of gov't and Corps to produce massive profits for the wealthy. — Colleen Gallagher (@CrusaderColleen) July 24, 2018

man, the gall of anyone in this administration uttering the word "misinformation" in reference to other people is...something. #thanksivanka — thanks, ivanka. (@thanksivanka) July 24, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS, Leah Millis