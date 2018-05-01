Black Woman Locked Outside Waffle House As White Customers Eat Food

“I initially record just to show corporate about the doors being locked. I don't need a lawsuit.... just needs to be brought to the public attention.”

A a black woman Jacinda Mitchell was denied entrance into the Waffle House located at 4688 Pinson St, Pinson, Alabama.



They told her they were closed. But there were white customers eating and the cook was still cooking.



Their Hours: 24/7.



An African-American woman was reportedly denied service and was locked outside a Waffle House in Pinson, Alabama, as white customers continued to eat inside.

On Apr. 2018, Jacinda Mitchell, arrived at Pinson Waffle House to eat food but found doors of the store locked. She attempted to open the door and the staff refused to let her in saying they were closed.

She then began recording the incident. The video showed white customers eating food and waiters moving around in the store. Not only that, the kitchen was also operational as chefs continued to prepare food.

Mitchell said she was denied entry to the restaurant just because she is an African-American. She added as she was standing at the door, a white customer came close to her from inside the restaurant and yelled, “I'm going to shoot you.”

“Waffle House in Pinson loCked the doors and didn't want to serve us and allowed their customer to threaten me. Then called the police..... what do you call this (sic). I initially record just to show corporate about the doors being locked. I don't need a lawsuit.... just needs to be brought to the public attention. This happened all before the shooting and incident in mobile all went viral,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

On the other hand, Shelby, the staffer who locked the restaurant door, said they were short-staffed which is why the restaurant doors were locked and it had nothing to do with race.

Mitchell later received an apology letter from the restaurant along with a $15 coupon which she returned back and said she would never use it.

Waffle House spokesperson Pam Warner said an investigation into the incident had been launched.

“We are aware of the incident at our restaurant in Pinson, Alabama, on April 22, 2018. We have launched an investigation to gather all of the facts. Waffle House is a welcoming place for everyone, and we are fortunate to enjoy a very diverse and loyal customer base who we do our best to serve every day. The employee involved should not have locked the front door at all and should have certainly opened the door for the customer when she arrived. We will get the facts and take appropriate action quickly,” she said.

