James Comey Is 'Embarrassed And Ashamed' Of The Republican Party

James Comey didn't mince words while criticizing the Republican Party at a recent CNN town hall at the College of William & Mary in Virginia, his alma mater.

The former FBI director said he is now "embarrassed and ashamed" to have been associated with the party that used to prize "character and values" above everything else.

The televised event came in the wake of his new memoir, "A Higher Loyalty," which contains controversial details about his time with President Donald Trump. During the Q&A session, Comey not-so-subtly criticized the Republican Party for giving in to Trump's values for the sake of maintaining political control.

"If people have convinced themselves that, well, we’ll trade it temporarily for a tax cut or a Supreme Court justice, as I say in the book, that’s a fool’s bargain, because those values are all you have," he said.

“What I hope they’ll do is ask themselves, Republicans: ‘So what will I tell my grandchildren when they ask me so what did you do? Did you trade a tax cut for the rule of law, for equal protection of the laws, for the truth? Really grandpa?’” he continued.

Comey reiterated his statement from just days ago, when, during an ABC News interview he said the GOP had lost him, and many other Republicans, because of their enabling of Trump and his incendiary rhetoric.

He referenced to the GOP's official endorsement of the website "Lyin' Comey," part of a smear campaign created to discredit Comey's memoir. It was named after Trump's nickname for the former head of the FBI.

"I see the Republican Party, as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump's values," Comey said. "It doesn't reflect values at all. It's transactional, it's ego-driven, it's in service to his ego."

