White Woman Allegedly Pulls Gun On Mexican Man, Yells 'Gun' At Him

A Mexican man in Las Vegas, Nevada, has accused a white woman of harassing him and pulling a gun at him.

The man, James Ochoa, filmed and posted some of part of the confrontation on Facebook, in which the woman, who he claims is a Marine, can be seen yelling the word "gun" at him, in an apparent attempt to attract the attention police officers.

"So I was at work finishing this drive way & I had to use the restroom So I had went to go to a portable restroom & I found some but they were occupied," writes Facebook user James Ochoa. "So I made a u turn on this lady’s street to go find other ones. This lady’s dog had ran in front of my car so I stopped & let her cross to get her dog."

Ochoa, who is of Mexican descent, claims he didn't say anything to the woman. Yet she called him names.

"She yelled saying 'get off my street' I said 'what did I do ma’am' & she continued to argue & call me names. So I had some words back, then I eventually drive off & just go back to work which is only a block away," he continued.

It was then, Ochoa writes, the woman pulled up, rolled down her window and pointed a gun at him.

"She pulls up talking shit then she drives up the street & turns around rolls down her window & points a gun at me. I didn’t know what to do, so eventually the project manager seen everything going down so he asked me to leave & meet at his office."

Ochoa added he called the cops and the woman admitted to pulling the gun out. He also claimed the cops "took all her weapons from her home."

The two people involved in the incident have been given a court date.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as soon as there are more updates.

