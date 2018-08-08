Japanese Princess' Wedding To Commoner Delayed Amid Financial Woes

Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, have concerns over Komuro’s mother’s financial troubles, essentially from a loan she took from her former partner.

Japanese Princess Mako’s marriage to commoner Kei Komuro has reportedly been delayed for a very “un-royal” reason: her fiancé’s family’s debts.

Mako, who is the eldest grandchild of Japanese emperor Akihito, made headlines all over the world after she decided to let go of her “royal status” and marry a lawyer, whom she had fallen in love with after their time as students at a university in Tokyo.

But the wedding had now been postponed after Mako’s parents warned the future groom’s family to deal with their financial woes. The wedding has been shifted from November this year to 2020, on the demand that Komuro’s mother clear her debts.

On the news of the delay, the couple said they needed time for wedding preparations and to “think about marriage more deeply.”

“We have come to realize the lack of time to make sufficient preparations for various events leading up to our marriage this autumn and our life afterward,” Mako said in a statement. “We believe that we have rushed various things.”

While Mako said she needed more time to prepare the extravagant wedding, her last event as a “royal,” Japanese media reported the princess’ parents, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, have concerns over Komuro’s mother’s financial trouble, essentially from a loan she took from her former partner. She took the load so Komuro could keep studying.

There have reportedly been several one on one meeting between the royals and Komuro’s mother where they have conveyed concerns regarding the loans and have also emphasized the wedding could not go on, until the matter has been completely resolved.

Although, Komuro’s family debt isn’t the only financial problem with regards to the marriage.

The princess is going to receive a huge amount of money from the government for an easy transition from a royal to a commoner — the sum of 100 million yen ($900,000) to be precise. There are concerns the public wouldn’t look at the financing too kindly.

Amid reports of delay, Komuro has left for New York for a three-year course to take the state’s bar exams. While reports regarding the marriage stay clouded, a source from Kyodo News confirmed the couple stay in touch and still intend to tie the knot.

When that is going to happen, is another question.

