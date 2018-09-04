Hero Dominos Pizza Delivery Man Tries To Deliver Pizza In Deadly Storm

Jebi, or “swallow” in Korean, was briefly a super typhoon and is the most powerful storm to hit Japan in 25 years following rains, landslides and floods.

Japan has been hit by worst storm in nearly 25 years.

Authorities issued evacuation advisories for more than a million people and canceled hundreds of flights as Typhoon Jebi sliced across the west, cutting power, overturning cars and killing at least six people.

In such extreme weather conditions, a Dominos pizza delivery man is going viral for all the right reasons. For him, the weather didn’t serve as an excuse as he remained determined to do his job and kept delivering pizzas.

People were shocked to see the man speeding his motorbike in such destructive weather.

An onlooker captured the moment the unnamed man was on the road struggling to turn his vehicle in gushing winds.

In the video, the blue-clothed man can be seen wearing a helmet in the middle of the road. He made several attempts to balance the motorcycle but all his efforts went in vain.

Seconds later, wind pressure increased and threw the delivery man away and turned his vehicle upside down. The man continued to wrestle with the wind and tried to control his motorbike as the video ended.

In another video, another Dominos Pizza delivery man, believed to be the same driver, can be seen pushing his delivery vehicle. However, he miserably failed as a strong wind blew away his pizza box and overturned his motorcycle.

Nevertheless, the delivery man’s heroic effort needs to be praised as he risked his life and to fulfill his job requirements.

Jebi, or “swallow” in Korean, was briefly a super typhoon and is the most powerful storm to hit Japan in 25 years following rains, landslides, floods and record-breaking heat that killed hundreds of people this summer.

The storm made landfall on Shikoku, the smallest main island. It raked across the western part of the largest main island, Honshu, near the city of Kobe, several hours later, before heading into the Sea of Japan in the evening.

Read More China Will Save Taiwanese People Stuck In Japan On One Condition

Thumbnail, Banner: JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images