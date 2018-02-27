Kushner Company Reportedly Filed False Paperwork, Harassed Tenants

“Kushner Cos. filed at least 80 false applications for construction permits in 34 buildings across New York City from 2013 to 2016,” claimed the report.

Barely a month after losing his top-security clearance and access to the most valued U.S. intelligence report, the President’s Daily Brief, senior White House adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has once again found himself at the center of a raging controversy – this time regarding his actions as the CEO of his family’s massive real estate empire.

As the Associated Press revealed in its new report, Kushner, who reportedly made amendments to federal forms detailing his financial assets and contacts with foreign officials, may have broken some laws when his company allegedly filed fraudulent paperwork to force out rent-regulated tenants from its buildings in New York so they could flip them for profit.

There are rules in place to prohibit develops from randomly increasing the rent or forcing out the tenants, but when the Kushner Co. applied for construction permits for three buildings it bought in 2015 in a “gentrifying neighborhood,” they claimed the property did not have any tenants living in rent-controlled apartment, which was a lie.

Not only was the company able to gain those permits, it was also able to sell those buildings for $60 million two years later – almost double to what they had been bought for.

The issue of fraudulent documents wasn’t limited to those buildings, according to the report. The problem was widespread and affected hundreds of tenants.

Kushner Companies, with the Trump son-in-law in charge, did the same for many other real estate properties, checking the box of documents that claimed the buildings had no rent-regulated tenants when there were hundreds of them, thus not complying with the New York City disclosure rules.

According to some of the former tenants, they were constantly harassed and had to suffer through the noise of off-hours construction work, forcing many of them to vacate the building.

“It was noisy, there were complaints, I got mice,” said mailman Rudolph Romano. “They cleaned the place out. I watched the whole building leave.”

He also revealed he was subjected to a 60 percent rent hike.

“It’s bare-faced greed,” Aaron Carr, founder of Housing Rights Initiative, told The Associated Press. “The fact that the company was falsifying all these applications with the government shows a sordid attempt to avert accountability and get a rapid return on its investment.”

Housing Rights Initiative is a tenants’ rights watchdog that conducted the said investigation and shared the work permit application documents with the publication.

“Kushner Cos. filed at least 80 false applications for construction permits in 34 buildings across New York City from 2013 to 2016, all of them indicating there were no rent-regulated tenants,” stated the report.

Meanwhile, since none of the misleading documents bore Kushner’s signatures, the company now claims he has plausible deniability as the paperwork was filed by third parties and reviewed by independent sources.

“Kushner would never deny any tenant their due-process rights,” said the company, adding it “has renovated thousands of apartments and developments with minimal complaints over the past 30 years.”

It also said “if mistakes or violations are identified [in the paperwork], corrective action is taken immediately.”

This is not the first time Kushner has come under fire for his allegedly deceitful business dealings. Earlier this year, the senior White House adviser drew criticism after it was revealed his business got huge loans after he privately met with bank executives in the White House.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, James Lawler Duggan