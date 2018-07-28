Jared Kushner Gave NYT Columnist Tips On Stroking Trump's Ego

“I think you could get back in his good graces with a nice column and two nice tweets or two nice columns and a tweet,” Kushner reportedly told the NYT columnist.

White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly tried to recruit a well-known journalist to Camp Trump after she berated him for his comments against Hilary Clinton.

The New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd claims Kushner gave her tips on how to get back in the “good graces” of the commander-in-chief.

His trick to get Trump to like Maureen again? A couple of columns and a handful of tweets praising the then-presidential candidate.

“I think you could get back in his good graces with a nice column and two nice tweets or two nice columns and a tweet,” Kushner reportedly told Dowd.

The senior adviser dispensed this advice to Dowd after she took Trump to task during his 2016 campaign.

Trump had, by then, made a habit to allude to Bill Clinton’s infidelities in a very wink-wink, nudge-nudge manner, and used it against his rival Hillary.

The columnist was incensed and brought up his own less than untainted record of marital loyalty, asking if Trump had ever been involved with someone who had an abortion.

Responding to her question, Trump eloquently called her a “neurotic dope.”

Wacky @NYTimesDowd, who hardly knows me, makes up things that I never said for her boring interviews and column. A neurotic dope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2016

Even after Trump assumed office, Dowd did not back from her criticism, going as far as to call him a “two-bit imitation of a mobster”. It seems clear that she did not pay much heed to Kushner’s well-intentioned advice.

Kushner’s advice may have been an attempt to soften Trump’s image in the media and mend his relations with the press.

The president has famously been disdainful towards the media, choosing to only praise media outlets and shows that are favorable towards him. While he popularized the term “fake news,” POTUS has been especially benevolent towards shows like “Fox & Friends”.

In the months following Trump’s election, Kushner amassed an impressive array of responsibilities. However, the sun soon stopped shining on the son-in-law.

After a couple of missteps from Kushner, Trump was supposedly angry at one of his most important aides. The situation recently was so bad that hi daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump had to intervene and stop her father from being “mean” to Kushner.

