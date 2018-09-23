Trump Aide Slipped Abortion Pill Into Woman’s Drink, Nearly Killed Her

The Trump aide reportedly impregnated a stripper and gave her an abortion pill-laced smoothie to drink. The woman started bleeding heavily and almost went into a coma while the fetus died.

A former CNN commentator reportedly forced a stripper to terminate her pregnancy, all without her knowledge, while he was a senior campaign aide for President Donald Trump, a candidate who pledged to ban abortion across the country.

Jason Miller, who was a political commentator at CNN and former senior communication adviser to Trump’s campaign stepped down from his position after a woman — whom he had an extra-marital affair with, by the way — reported the scandal.

Whatever happened to the GOP’s good ol’ “family values”?

The accusations were brought to light in a court filing for an ongoing child custody battle between Miller and another Trump operative, A.J. Delgado, Splinter reports. Delgado revealed to The Atlantic in 2017 that she and Miller had a child together after they started a relationship in 2016 as staffers in the Trump campaign. Miller was married at the time but Delgado alleged she pursued the affair because Miller told her he was separated from his wife. When Delgado became pregnant, she said Miller told her his wife was also pregnant, which was a very hard thing to hear. She also said that Miller had asked her twice if she would abort the pregnancy, something the ex-CNN commentator denies.

Then just two days after Miller was appointed as the White House communications director by the newly elected Trump, Delgado blew the whistle on Miller as the “baby-daddy.” Miller chose to step down as the communications director and a few months later welcomed his and Delgado’s son, William, into the family.

However, a court document relating to William’s custody battle has shed light on another, much more sinister extramarital affair.

Delgado claimed that Miller also formed a relationship with a stripper, who has only been identified as a “Jane Doe,” in the court filings, at the Rachel’s Gentleman’s Club in Orlando. The woman became pregnant during the affair and when Miller found out about her condition, he hid an abortion pill in a smoothie and gave it to her to drink. The woman started bleeding profusely and was taken to a hospital’s emergency room, where “the unborn child died.” The woman herself almost went into a coma and was hospitalized for two days, receiving treatment for the street drugs that had reacted with the abortion pill.

Understandably furious, the woman contacted local politicians’ offices with whom Miller was seen talking to at the club. A panicked Miller then reportedly tried to force Jane Doe into signing a non-disclosure agreement for an undisclosed amount of money.

Delgado is now demanding Miller undergoes a psychological evaluation before he has unsupervised contact with her child, because she fears for her baby’s safety.

Miller has denied these accusations as well and departed from CNN, announcing it on Twitter.

News on my departure from CNN: pic.twitter.com/IjNIgeRPRF — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018

“I have decided to step away from my role as a Political Commentator at CNN to focus on clearing my name and fighting the false accusations being made against me,” he wrote.

Miller also issued a series of tweets defending himself against the Splinter report.

1) There is no validity to the false accusations made in the document Arlene “AJ” Delgado filed herself, without an attorney. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018

2) This “story,” replete with assumptions, misstatements and fraudulent statements was wrongfully published by the gossip blog Splinter despite the obviousness of its falsity and lack of factual support. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018

3) Splinter also failed to do anything to corroborate the accuracy of Ms. Delgado’s defamatory accusations, which have already been disproven by at least one reporter whom Ms. Delgado attempted to involve in her continuous attempts to smear me. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018

4) Ms. Delgado was previously subject to a five-year restraining order for cyberstalking… https://t.co/inlOilH3QT — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018

5) The family court Judge involved in our case in Miami-Dade Circuit Court recently raised serious issues surrounding Ms. Delgado’s emotional and mental health. Any reporter wanting the facts about this can contact me directly. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018

6) I will clear my name in this matter and seek to hold Ms. Delgado, Splinter and anyone else involved in spreading these lies legally accountable. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018

Miller also claimed Splinter “failed to do anything to corroborate the accuracy of Ms. Delgado’s defamatory accusations, which have already been disproven by at least one reporter.”

Miller’s legal team also said, “We know the identity of the journalist Ms. Delgado spoke to, and that journalist rightly refused to publish a story about these false accusations and confirmed to Mr. Miller that these defamatory accusations could not be verified.”

However, this claim has been debunked by journalist Yashar Ali, who claimed he is the reporter Miller referred to in his tweet and was working with Delgado on the Jane Doe case. He belied Miller’s claim that he has “disproven” Delgado’s accusations.

Jason is referring to me in this tweet. I have not disproven such claims and to say so is inaccurate. The only way to disprove such a claim is to definitely prove that Jason was not in the state of Florida during the time period. https://t.co/fmH8fU98Iy — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) September 22, 2018

2. It is indeed accurate that I spoke to two women in Florida who made claims similar to the ones listed in Ms. Delgado's filing. That is all I am at liberty to say right now. — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) September 22, 2018

Court filing also said Delgado claimed the journalist told her they would be speaking to another alleged victim of Miller, who accused him of being physically abusive. The document claims the story is still being developed for an undisclosed news outlet.

