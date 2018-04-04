Cop Who Shot At Black Teen 16 Times Wears Bulletproof Vest In Court

A white police officer who killed a teenager after firing 16 bullets in his body four years ago appeared in court wearing a bullet proof vest.

Wearing body armor, CPD officer Jason Van Dyke shows up at the Cook County Criminal Courts building for a status hearing ahead of his murder trial for killing Laquan McDonald back in 2014. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/R65585Tll0 — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) August 14, 2018

It has been four years since Laquan McDonald was murdered. He was a victim of police brutality and the person who shot the teenager 16 times is now scheduled for a murder trial.

The white Chicago police officer who killed the black teenager most certainly loves his own life though.

Officer Jason Van Dyke appeared in the Leighton Criminal Court wearing body armor before his scheduled murder trial that is support to start from Sept. 5. He wore the bullet proof vest over his button down shirt and wore a coat over it.

Probably, Van Dyke thought someone would shoot him like he shot McDonald – but that didn’t happen, because not everyone likes to take the law in their hands or abuse their powers like the officer did in 2014.

Van Dyke fatally shot the 17-year-old. He kept shooting bullets in McDonald’s body even when he was lying on the ground unconscious. After the shooting, a statement from the police department claimed the teenager "swung the knife toward the officers in an aggressive manner," which is why he defended himself.

It is pertinent to note that the video was released almost over a year after the shooting. And the cop clearly could have tazed the teenager instead of taking his life. Also, in the footage, McDonald was actually walking away from the cop when he opened fire at him.

Soon after the video’s release, activists in Chicago held many protests to get justice for the teenager.

During the proceedings, the judge looking after the case said that McDonald’s mother must appear in the court later in the week or else she will not be allowed in the courtroom during the office’s trial.

Van Dyke’s attorney would want McDonald’s mother, Tina Hunter, to testify about his troubled mental health. McDonald who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and “complex mental health problems” became a symbol for black rights activists, after Van Dyke brutally shot him dead.

Hunter’s attorney had previously objected at the defense for trying to get access to McDonald's juvenile records claiming they were requesting them as “fishing expedition” to get the focus off the highly graphic police dash cam video and put the onus of the brutality on the teenager’s health condition.

Van Dyke was charged with murder for the 2014 shooting of the teenager.

