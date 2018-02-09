Jeff Flake Says GOP 'Might Not Deserve To Lead' If They Back Trump

The president has crossed many lines since he took office more than a year ago. Republican Sen. Jeff Flake faults his own party for not calling Trump out.

Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican from Arizona, spoke out against his party’s continued support for President Donald Trump, arguing they may not deserve to lead in the future unless they draw a line in the sand against the controversial chief executive.

Flake, who was speaking to the National Press Club earlier this week, explained that members of his own party (who are largely ignoring or even praising Trump for things they’ve been critical of others for in the past) are dooming their own political chances and careers.

“If we are going to cloister ourselves in the alternative truth of an erratic leader, if we are going to refuse to live in the world that everyone else lives in and reckon with the daily reality that they face including the very real anxiety that they feel, then my party might not deserve to lead,” Flake said.

Flake observed that members of the GOP seem to have amnesia when it comes to the president. “We have become strangers to ourselves even as we pretend everything is fine,” he added.

On many issues, Flake’s observation is spot-on — and he’s not the only Republican to notice it. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) also noted his party’s hypocrisy on myriad topics, including deficit spending, which former president Barack Obama's administration was chastised for, but is now ignored when Trump engages in it.

“I can’t in all good honesty, in all good faith, just look the other way because my party is now complicit in the deficits,” Paul said earlier this year.

All signs are pointing to a Democratic “blue wave” taking control of Congress when voters go to the polls this November. If a few Republicans are becoming critical of their own party, it’s likely because they recognize change is in the air, and that it’d be foolish to continue believing they can survive on the damaged coattails of Trump.

Flake, who isn’t running for re-election to his Senate seat, may himself be setting up a challenge to Trump for the presidency in 2020. He’s hinted that someone from his party should enter the primary against the sitting president, and hasn’t ruled out doing so himself. Flake has even chastised the president on the Senate floor for his unflattering attacks against the media.

Flake's positions on several pieces of policy wouldn’t do much good for the nation in the long-run. The senator supports repealing Obamacare, for example, and more often than not aligns himself with the political positions of the chief executive (such as deregulating waste and emission standards for energy companies).

But, Flake is correct to recognize that Trump is a terrible president, regardless of the two sharing a political party and some views with one another.

The senator should, at least, be commended for having enough of a backbone to criticize the president, and for calling out his own party for being unable to lead in the face of a disreputable commander-in-chief.