Sessions Can't Cite A Single Difference Between Nazis And His Policies

As harrowing reports from the child immigration centers revealed the ugly realities of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, public outrage intensified and so did the tensions amongst lawmakers.

The events occurring at the border, where children are being forcibly removed from the arms of their parents, prompted a national moral reckoning where many drew a disturbing parallel between the ongoing crisis and Nazi Germany.

For instance, Former CIA Director Michael Hayden said he saw a "commonality” between Nazi Germany’s separation of children at concentration camps and what the Trump administration is currently doing.

"I know we’re not Nazi Germany, alright. But there is a commonality there, and a fear on my part ... We have standards we have to live up to,” said Hayden.

Over the weekend, he posted a photo on Twitter of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp used by Nazi Germany during World War II.

However, despite the mounting pressure, President Donald Trump and his aides showed no signs of changing their course of action.

Just recently, the contentious policy’s most prominent advocate and enforcer, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, spoke to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and pushed back claims the ongoing crisis is reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

“Well, it’s a real exaggeration, of course,” said Sessions. “In Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country.”

Ingraham asked him if the administration was using the family separation policy as a deterrent.

“I see that the fact that no one was being prosecuted for this as a factor in a fivefold increase in four years in this kind of illegal immigration. So, yes, hopefully people will get the message and come through the border at the port of entry, and not break across the border unlawfully,” Sessions replied.

Social media users soon bashed Sessions for his hollow defense of such an alarming situation.

However, it wasn’t for the first time Sessions defended the cruel practice of ripping apart immigrant families.

When conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt asked if it was “absolutely necessary” to separate kids from parents when they are caught at the border, he replied, “Yes.”

Other members of the Trump administration have defended the child separation policy by putting up wildly unreasonable arguments.

For instance, conservative commentator and author Ann Coulter said suffering immigrant children are just “child actors.”

