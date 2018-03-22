Jeffrey Toobin Slams Alan Dershowitz For Being A Trump Apologist

The two infamous political commentators sparred on Wednesday night, with each accusing the other of being partisan hacks — but Toobin clearly won.

“This is not who you used to be … what’s happened to you?” CNN’s @JeffreyToobin accuses friend and mentor @AlanDersh of “carrying water” for President Trump pic.twitter.com/FQXiw2pym0 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 22, 2018

Two well-known legal talking heads got into a spat on CNN Wednesday evening.

Jeffrey Toobin tore into his former law mentor, Alan Dershowitz, for being a President Donald Trump apologist.

“How has this come about that in every situation over the past year you have been carrying water for Donald Trump? This is not who you used to be, and you are doing this over and over again in situations that are just obviously ripe with conflict of interest, and it's just like — what's happened with you,” Toobin said.

Dershowitz clapped back at Toobin claiming, “I have been utterly and completely consistent and nonpartisan, and, Jeffrey, you haven't.”

He also noted that he has, indeed, criticized Trump on more than one occasion, including his proposed ban against Muslims immigrating into the United States.

Dershowitz, a Hillary Clinton donor who has historically leaned toward Democrats, has taken a seemingly strange turn as of late, rising to the defense of Trump in the ongoing Russia scandal. However, his defense against Toobin's takedown indicates that he believes he is looking at Trump's politics through a nonpartisan lens.

Toobin and Dershowitz's on-air quarrel is indicative of the polarizing effect Trump has had on this entire country since he set foot in the Oval Office.

