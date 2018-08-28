Toobin: For Trump, Election Violence Is Code For 'Scary Black People'

Trump warned if Republicans lose control of the Congress, Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently."

CNN's Jeffrey Toobin knows what President Donald Trump meant when he said Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently."

As chances of a Democratic wave in the midterms are looking more and more likely, Republicans, and especially President Donald Trump, seem a little too desperate to alter the state of affairs.

Case in point: During a White House meeting with evangelical ministers, Trump talked about topics like abortion, freedom to practice religion and youth unemployment, however, only until reporters were in the room.

Once they left, the president essentially begged the pastors to use their pulpits to help Republicans win in November.

But he didn't stop there.

Trump also warned the ministers if Republicans lose control of the Congress, Democrats "will overturn everything that we've done and they'll do it quickly and violently." He further mentioned the Antifa -- a left-wing protest group that emerged in response to frequent neo-Nazi rallies and events in the country last year.

However, Toobin has a different interpretation of the president's statement.

He believes Trump's warning of election violence was a reference to the African-American community.

“Let’s be clear also about what’s going on here. The theme here is, ‘I’m Donald Trump and I’ll protect you from the scary black people,’” Toobin said on CNN.

“This is about black versus white. This is about Donald Trump’s appeal to racism, and it just happens all the time,” Toobin added. “And we never say it, and we don’t say it enough for what it is, but that’s what’s going on here.”

Meanwhile, many others criticized Trump for establishing a connection between violence and Democrats without any evidence, whatsoever.

. @realDonaldTrump You warned the evangelicals that if Dems take over Congress in the midterms: “They will overturn everything that we’ve done and they’ll do it quickly and violently. And violently. There’s violence.” Was that a worry, warning or wish? https://t.co/TekxpyjroJ — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) August 28, 2018

Donald preaches the gospel: Steal from the poor to pay the rich, collude with Russian spies, incite violence, pay off porn stars and grab women by the ...

Some of us would rather go to church with more conventional people like ... Robert Mueller.https://t.co/bnHvVUnoma — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) August 29, 2018

"Trump warns evangelicals of violence if GOP loses" so he is inciting his base to be violent? Impeach him already. Come on Democrats get some damn backbone and move towards impeachment. #45mustgo — Rosa A. Clemente (@rosaclemente) August 28, 2018

