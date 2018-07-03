After Being Abused At Care Home, 10-Year-Old Looks For A Foster Family

“I want to be adopted because I get beat up in my group home. I want to be adopted because I get beat up in my group home,” said the boy.

A ten-year-old boy who lives in an Oklahoma group home is waiting for a family who can adopt him and said he “will do anything for them.”

Jeremiah was taken in by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services three years ago. The reason why he was taken under the department remains unknown.

The boy loves video games, swimming, reading and is known for his good behavior at the care home. However, his biggest wish now is to be placed with a loving family.

He also imagines how things would be once he is with a caring and loving foster family.

“There would be a nice woman. There would be a nice husband. There would be nice kids. There would be pets. I’ll do anything for them,” he said.

Although the request might sound like a normal child who lives at a care home, things are complicated for Jeremiah who said he doesn’t feel safe in the environment at the care house.

“I want to be adopted because I get beat up in my group home. I want to be adopted because I get beat up in my group home,” he said.

Jeremiah also said that he doesn’t have much time because as soon as he is 18 he will pass the eligible age of being placed with a foster family.

The 10-year-old added, “Cuz by the time I’m 18, I might not be adopted by then, and I don’t want that to happen to me. And I don’t want to be in a group home until I’m 18.”

The boy is just one of the many children who are at care homes waiting to be with a loving family.

According to a nonprofit organization, Children’s Rights, there are nearly 428,000 children in foster care on any given day in the U.S. This is not the first time children living in care homes have made pleas to be placed with a family. Jeremiah’s case is reminiscent to Davion Only’s story.

In 2013, the then 15-year-old stood in front of a Church in Florida and made a request for a family.

“I'll take anyone. Old or young, dad or mom, black, white, purple — I don't care. And I would be really appreciative. The best I could be ... I'm praying and still hoping. I know God hasn't given up, and I'm not either,” he said.

Luckily, he was adopted by a foster family two year later.

Last year, a similar plea was made by siblings aged 11, 10, 8, 6, and 2, who posted an advertisement in The Kansas City Star. They requested to be adopted together. Their request was heard and they were all adopted together by a childless couple in Kansas.

