Televangelist Asks Viewers To Donate Money So He Can Buy A Private Jet

I think I’ll send his ministry a nice cheque, made out for the tidy amount,$ThoughtsandPrayers.00 #JesseDuplantis https://t.co/vgo8Il14dC via @YouTube — Am I Mombling? (@DeneeVandiermen) May 30, 2018

A televangelist, who has viewers across the globe, has sent out a video message and asked his followers to send donations so he can purchase a $54 million private jet.

Jesse Duplantis, 68, is a Louisiana based televangelist. He uploaded the fund raising message on his ministries website and said it will help “him efficiently spread the gospel to as many people as possible.”

At the beginning of the video, he is standing in a corridor with images of his private jets in the background. He then turns back on the photographs and tells his viewers that the very first jet he purchased “for the Lord” was in 1994.

He then moved on to the next photographs that had photos of a private jet that he previously owned and one that he currently owned.

“You know I’ve owned three different jets in my life and used them and just burning them up for the Lord. Now, some people believe that preachers shouldn’t have jets. I really believe that preachers ought to go on every available voice, every available outlet, to get this gospel preached to the world,” he said.

The televangelist added, “This is the Star Trek Enterprise. This is where I’m going, praise God. What I’m believing God for. Let me just say this: we’re believing God for a brand new Falcon 7X so we can go anywhere in the world in one stop.”

Duplantis then went ahead and defended his wish to purchase the Dassault Falcon 7X and said people would point out why he can’t travel on one of his older jets. He added he can do that but that wouldn’t be possible in one stop.

He then said if he flies in one stop, that would be a lot cheaper considering he owns a fuel farm and with the purchase of the jet, he “can avoid all those exorbitant prices for jet fuel all over the world.”

The request for funds for the luxury jet didn’t end there. Duplantis went ahead and said God had asked him to buy the private jet.

The televangelist then said “if Jesus was physically on the Earth today he wouldn’t be riding a donkey” and “he’d be in an airplane preaching the gospel all over the world.”

Duplantis further said, “All it's gonna do is touch people. It's gonna reach people. It's gonna change lives, one soul at a time. I don't want to learn how to fly it, I'm not interested in that. I'm interested in preaching the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

The televangelist is the founder of Jesse Duplantis Ministries. It includes a weekly television program that reportedly reaches 106 million households in the United States.

He preaches the prosperity theology, which is also referred to as the prosperity gospel. The religious belief holds that financial blessing and earthy riches are always the will of God for them.

Embarrassed & ashamed that this “pastor" is using the name of Jesus to satisfy his own greed. Please do not think he represents all US clergy. Quite a few of us work multiple jobs & live at poverty level so we can preach the Word the God. #JesseDuplantis https://t.co/p0p98aQsGU — Chris Elrod (@ChrisElrod) May 29, 2018

Did you here about pastor #JesseDuplantis from #NewOrleans asking from believers to contribute so that he can buy himself a $54 MILLION jet so that he travel around. All these religious people are parasites that use believers to live well off, don't give away your money! — Alfredo Gonzalez (@alfredoscorner) May 29, 2018

No @jesse_duplantis , Jesus would no ask money for a private jet. Jesus would walk in sandals, and if he met a person without shoes, he would give his!

You are just a shameless greedy con-man and your followers are your prey. #JesseDuplantis — Doh (@DohMtl) May 29, 2018

#JesseDuplantis makes a mockery of faith. It says something profoundly sad that his followers have bought him several jets already. — Don Hutchison (@dphutch) May 30, 2018

