This Woman Would Have Won $15,000 At Boston Marathon If She Were A Man

Esta corredora de nombre Jessica Chichester terminó 5ta entre las féminas en el Boston Marathon. No obstante, no obtuvo los $15,000 que conllevaba esa posición por no ser elite. Las corredoras profesionales salen antes de la carrera general. Chichester cruzó la meta en 2:45:23. pic.twitter.com/WLH7PiVsBp — Maratonespr.com (@maratonespr) April 27, 2018

A female participant at the Boston Marathon was placed fifth among the women racing. However, unlike the men, she didn’t receive a prize money set for a runner who comes fifth.

Participants splashed through icy rain during this year’s Boston Marathon but 31-year-old Jessica Chichester managed to cross the finish line fifth in place. The win wasn’t an easy one as the nurse practitioner tirelessly underwent 18 hours of training to achieve the goal.

The prize money for both men and women participants in Boston Marathon is $15,000 but, unfortunately, there are different rules for men and women to qualify for the prize money.

In order to be eligible for the prize money, a female participant must qualify for the elite women’s start (EWS,) which requires the highest level of marathon times. The exact time to qualify for EWS varies each year.

According to Communications Director for the Boston Athletic Association T. K. Skenderian, this year the qualifying time for EWS was 2:47:50 and only 46 women qualified to be in the group. Participants of EWS start the marathon 28 minutes earlier but winners are decided based on their time, not the sequence they cross the finish line.

The irony is these rules don’t apply to male marathoners.

This means if a man crosses the line at number 5, he will receive the prize money regardless of being qualified.

“These are viewed as two separate competitions and this women’s-only start has become the preference of elite women athletes in distance running for more than a decade. Other major marathons, like London, New York, Berlin have a similar procedure. The Olympics and championship-style races are not mixed-gender,” said Skenderian.

The communications director added, “As opposed to starting men and women at the same time, and ultimately having the female competitors lose each other among packs of men (and potentially receive pacing assistance), the EWS allows athletes to compete without obstruction. [The EWS] gives the fastest women the chance to race each other openly" and "allows the women’s race to get more TV coverage.”

It is also a requirement for female marathoners who wish to run in the EWS group to email organizers in advance. If they fail to do so and even if they finish the race in the required time, they will abandon their right to the prize money.

Chichester wasn’t part of the group because she fell short by 23 seconds..

“It makes me sad that there’s not a way for people that are in the mass start, that have a breakthrough race and come up from having not as good of a time, can be eligible for the prize money they deserve,” she said.

She wasn’t the only one. Veronica Jackson and Becky Snelson also missed the opportunity to be a part of the elite group not because they don’t have the skills but because they fell short of the cut off to qualify.

Jessica Chichester is a bad ass. She ran the Boston Marathon in terrible weather, placed fifth in women, drove to Brooklyn that night, and then worked a 10-hour nurse practitioner shift the next day. I would be proud to award prize money to a contestant like her. Shameful sexism. https://t.co/eCAVoCAJga — William Baughman (@WillPBach) April 28, 2018

My friend Jessica finished 5th at the @bostonmarathon last week. If she were a man, she would have won $15,000, but because she is a woman, the race organizers won't pay. Appalling sexism. https://t.co/5pFvZ7gMuG — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) April 27, 2018

so Jessica Chichester, who finished 5th in Boston, did not start with the elite wave, so technically isn't eligible for prize money. Curious if that has ever actually needed to be enforced before — David Epstein (@DavidEpstein) April 18, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports