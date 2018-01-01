American Jews Stand Up For Gaza Against Israeli Oppression

Jewish Voice for Peace have been calling out senators’ failure to speak up against the bloodbath in Gaza at the hands of Israeli forces.

Thousands of Palestinians organized the Great March of Return towards the Gaza-Israel border on March 30 to seek their right to return to their homeland. However, they were met with violent resistance from Israeli snipers.

The violence that has been going on for decades reached its peak when Israeli forces killed at least 60 Palestinians and injured over 2,000 others for trying to acknowledge their roots in the territory that is now occupied by Israel, on the day United States inaugurated Israel’s embassy in Jerusalem.

However, the Israeli government does not represent sentiments of Jews across the world.

Members of the activist group, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), have been protesting all across the United States against the bloodbath that has intensified ever since President Donald Trump decided to move the Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Protesters from the New York chapter of the JVP have been calling out on Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer to speak up on the bloodbath in Gaza.

On May 16, at least 18 protesters were arrested when they disrupted an event featuring former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

JVP has been a massive critic of the massacre of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli government. They have organized protest all across the country to assert the rights of Palestinians currently living in awful conditions under Israel’s restrictions on food and medical aid.

Apart from JVP, IfNotNow, an American Jewish progressive activist group, left symbolic coffins outside of Schumer’s officer, who not only ignored talking about the bloodshed but ended up applauding President Donald Trump for relocating the U.S. embassy.

Ever since the massacre on the opening day of the U.S. embassy, the White House has put the blame of the killings on Hamas rather than Israeli forces.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa