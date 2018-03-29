Jim Carrey's Latest Artwork Depicts Trump Screaming (For Ice Cream)

Jim Carrey isn't pulling any punches in his latest depiction of President Donald Trump. Carrey's artwork delves into the darkest traits of his subjects.

Jim Carrey’s latest political portrait features the commander-in-chief himself, President Donald Trump — and it’s not likely going to be received well by the chief executive.

Carrey has released various portrayals of individuals within the Trump administration and the Republican Party through his Twitter account, including Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and White House adviser (and Trump son-in-law) Jared Kushner, to a mixture of accolades and criticism. The paintings are generally less-than-flattering representations of those individuals, and his latest creation certainly fits the mold.

Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 29, 2018

In his tweet, Carrey explains that he’s submitting the painting of Trump for consideration by the Smithsonian as the president’s official portrait. “It’s called, 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?'” Carrey wrote.

The portrait includes Trump in a bathrobe, his chest exposed and one finger seemingly rubbing his nipple, while his other hand holds an ice cream scooper over a bowl of two scoops of ice cream. The president also appears to be screaming in the painting.

Last May, it was revealed that while everyone else in the White House typically gets one scoop of ice cream during occasions that warrant dessert, Trump gets an extra scoop to seemingly placate his ego. Carrey’s portrait possibly alludes to that story, although some may also interpret a double entendre meaning in the juxtaposition of the ice cream scoops as well, suggesting a darker sexual aspect to the president’s character given the recent revelations by adult actress Stormy Daniels over their alleged affair.

This isn’t the first time that Carrey has portrayed Trump in one of his paintings. Earlier in March, Carrey depicted Trump as the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz.

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy...



"THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018

Whether you love his paintings or hate them, there’s a certain underlying theme in each of Carrey’s portraits that delves into the personality traits of his subjects. In his latest portrayal of Trump, it isn’t hard to see what Carrey is trying to say — that the personality of the president is dark and twisted, requiring him to be appeased with an extra scoop by those who surround him in order to pacify his greater desires.