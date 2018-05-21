Teen Left Paralyzed After NYPD Cop Falls On Him During Chase

Despite the injury, police handcuffed him and took him in custody. However, the teenager complained that he couldn’t feel anything in his legs.

Yesterday, the NYPD paralyzed a teenage boy from the neck down - severing his spine.



The swear it was an accident and that the officer fell on top of him unintentionally.



Yeah, really. https://t.co/D9N0HDSds1 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 21, 2018

A teenager was reportedly left paralyzed after a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer landed on top him during a chase in Brooklyn, New York City.

Jimmy Alvarado, 17, attended a quinceañera party at the Widdi Catering Hall in Sunset Park. It was late at night and a brawl broke out among a group of people. Police officers were called to manage the situation and four cops showed up.

As soon as the officers arrived, the group scattered and so did Alvarado. However, a cop followed him as he ran downhill. As he was running, the teenager slipped and landed on a car. The cop who was following him also tripped and as a result landed on top of Alvarado.

Alvarado broke his neck in the incident and was reportedly paralyzed from the neck down.

Despite the injury, police handcuffed him and took him in custody. However, the teenager complained that he couldn’t feel anything in his legs.

“They cuff him, and when they try to get him up, he’s like, ‘I can’t feel my legs,’” said a source.

Police officers then called the boy’s mother and he was transported to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn where he remained in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU.)

The police department released a statement regarding the incident.

"The subject is currently conscious and alert, and prognosis is still not clear at this time. The incident remains under investigation,” read the statement.

However, the department didn’t release the name of the officer involved in the incident and has also not changed his duty status.

Other details of the incident also remain to be unknown.

The incident comes just days after a 22-year-old was choked, slammed, and handcuffed by a police officer in at a Waffle House in Warsaw, North Carolina after he got into an argument with some of the restaurant’s employees.

Read More NYPD Reportedly Arrested A Homeless Woman For Taking A Shopping Cart

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Gary Hershorn