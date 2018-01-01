Joe Arpaio Vows To Revive ‘Birther’ Conspiracy Once Elected Senator

Everybody’s least favorite U.S. sheriff wants to make the already defunct “birther” claim an issue again once he arrives in Washington as Senator.

The former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, whose past comments (and actions) have prompted the nation to consider him a menace to society is running for Senate.

But if the prospect of having a racist man as a senator who used his position of authority to go after immigrants illegally isn’t bad enough, he has now promised to go after President Barack Obama’s birth certificate once he’s elected.

During a Western Conservative Conference gathering in Phoenix last weekend, Arpaio said he will begin to bring back the birther accusations since “100 percent we proved” that Obama’s birth certificate is “a fake document.”

Mentioning President Donald Trump, the man who officially pardoned Arpaio for being in contempt of court, the former sheriff recalled talking to the president during a campaign rally in 2015. The two men reportedly talked about their shared ideas on immigration and how they see it as a priority to crack down on the undocumented.

They also talked about Obama’s birth certificate, he added.

Telling the crowd that since he’s “nothing now” he cannot ask people for their birth certificate, but he promised he will be addressing that concern again when he becomes a U.S. senator.

The “birther” conspiracy theory started in 2008, when heartbroken Hillary Clinton supporters circulated the theory in an email. Promptly after the fact, Clinton volunteer in Texas, Linda Starr, spread the rumor by connecting with attorney and 9/11 conspiracy theorist Philip Berger. They ended up suing in order to keep Obama from having the nomination. But because there were no grounds for this type of lawsuit given the claims were clearly false, the suit was eventually thrown out.

But while the idea appeared to have died then and there, it was unearthed by a series of conservative news personalities.

In 2011, Trump said in an interview he was skeptical of the then-president’s citizenship. While appearing as a guest on “The View,” Trump said he wanted “him [Obama] to show his birth certificate."

It was only in 2016, when Trump had secured the Republican Party nomination, that he said he was no longer a “birther.”

“President Barack Obama was born in the United States. Period," he said on TV.

Despite Trump’s comments, Arpaio seems to be focused on bringing the attention back to this already rebuffed conspiracy. And what’s worse is that NBC reports that the the 85-year-old former sheriff may actually win his state's Republican Senate primary. Prompting us to question whether Arizona residents are losing their minds.