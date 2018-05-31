John Boehner Says GOP Is Gone And In Its Place Is A 'Trump Party'

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner told an audience in Michigan this week that "there is no Republican Party," only "a Trump party" in Washington D.C.

The “Republican party is kind of taking a nap somewhere” - former Speaker Boehner on how “there is no Republican Party, there’s a Trump party”: pic.twitter.com/xJoHnRRKrs — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) May 31, 2018

Many Americans (and possibly most Republicans) are likely aware that the GOP has transformed in some major ways since President Donald Trump rose to prominence within their ranks. Among those who have noticed this change is former Speaker of the House John Boehner.

While speaking at an event in Michigan, Boehner lamented that his party had become something completely different from what it was in the past. “There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump party,” Boehner explained.

Boehner was hopeful that the GOP could make a comeback, however. “The Republican Party is kind of taking a nap somewhere,” he added.

Boehner knows a thing or two about intra-party splits. He was forced to resign from his position after far-right conservative factions in the party pressured him to step down in 2015.

But to hear a former leader within the Republican Party state that the organization he belongs to has now become the “Trump Party” is a big deal. While figureheads for political parties typically try to emulate the ideals of those groups, no political party (on the left or the right) should truly be defined solely by the principles of a single member — and certainly, no party in the U.S. should embody the attitudes and dispositions of our current president.

Boehner has been critical of Trump in the past, saying his presidency “has been a complete disaster” just a few months after his inauguration in 2017. His words this week solidify what many already know: that this nation, through the usurpation of the GOP by Trump, is facing troubling times.