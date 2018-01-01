John Bolton Has Ties To Infamous Islamophobe Pamela Geller

Geller continues to speak very highly of Bolton and maintains that all of their most recent interactions have been “cordial” and “positive.”

President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser, John Bolton, has a friendly relationship with known Islamophobe, Pamela Geller.

According to Business Insider, the two have interacted over the years, and Geller even told the publication in an email that Bolton is “a fierce patriot who will do what it takes to defend the nation, and who has a clear and accurate understanding of the nature and magnitude of the threats facing us."

Additionally, she noted that she is “very happy” that Bolton was chosen as the new adviser.

“John Bolton knows what he is doing," she said.

Their friendship dates back to at least 2005 when Bolton was appointed as United States ambassador to the United Nations (UN) under former President George W. Bush, much to Geller’s delight.

Later in 2007, Bolton sided with Geller in an interview, stating he agreed with her that the UN is an anti-Semitic entity.

Between 2006 and 2009, Bolton made appearances in Geller’s video blog and radio show four times, and in 2010, he wrote a foreword to her book, “The Post-American Presidency: The Obama Administration’s War on America.”

Although it’s unknown how much they’ve communicated more recently, Geller continues to speak very highly of Bolton and maintains that all of their most recent interactions have been “cordial” and “positive.”

"Mr. Bolton has nothing to apologize for in writing a Foreword for my book or in maintaining a friendly association with me," she said. "[He] is an experienced public servant with a long record that speaks for itself."

Although Geller rejects the notion that she is Islamophobic, her track record proves otherwise. She has used her writings to argue that “there really is no difference between Muslims and radical Muslims,” and she vigorously campaigned against an Islamic community center being built near the 9/11 memorial in New York City.

While Bolton’s affiliation with the anti-Muslim Gatestone Institute and history of promoting Islamophobic views make his friendship with Geller unsurprising, the relationship speaks volumes about the type of people Trump is inviting to influence his policy decisions.

Bringing Bolton into the administration has, no doubt, opened the floodgates for Geller’s rhetoric and other anti-Muslim bigots to become normalized, and that is the last thing America needs.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit:

John Bolton image credit: Reuters, Joshua Roberts

Pamela Geller image credit: Reuters, Brendan McDermid