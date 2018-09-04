Trump’s New National Security Adviser Wants To Bomb The World

Bolton has, time and again, advocated bombing North Korea and Iran in order to deal with tensions caused by nuclear weapons.

I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Meet John Bolton, Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser.

John Bolton’s appointment news came in as Trump ousted HR McMaster from the White House. Being a national security adviser, one would be interested in learning Bolton’s diplomatic stance; his view on international diplomacy is that— well, there isn’t any.

Bolton is a notorious hawk whose has always been an advocate of solving all of world’s problems by unilateral exertion of U.S. might.

The timing of this appointment has become even more imperative with the potential meeting between U.S. president and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over nuclear threats and hostility circling the nations for ages.

Bolton’s apparent solution to such international tensions is: bomb them all. Famous for advocating bombing of North Korea and Iran, Bolton has previously heavily criticized Obama administration’s attempts to deal with Iranian nuclear threat through dialogue and negotiations, something that he has in common with his new boss.

The exodus of McMaster, who was termed as a neutralizing force in the president's team and the hiring of Bolton, may cause a frenzy among world politicians if Bolton’s resume is to be kept in mind.

Last month he wrote a column, suggesting that it was “perfectly legitimate” for the United States to confront the nuclear “necessity” posed by North Korea by “striking first.”

Apart from writing columns that threaten world peace, Bolton is also an author. He perfectly reflected his diplomatic approach in his book “Surrender is Not an Option” in which he took shot at Iran and reemphasized his approach as he suggested only bombing by the US and Israel would take out Iran’s uranium-enrichment installations and prevent disaster.

Bolton has had a long, notorious career and sources claim he was recommended by former senior counselor to the president, Steve Bannon.

He initially worked under Ronald Reagan and elder George Bush where he led successful U.S. oppositions of the International Criminal Court. He also made vociferous attempts in blocking introduction of stronger control on biological weapons. He became a household name after George W. Bush appointed him as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 2005 during the Iraq War - a war that he played a vital part in starting, only to later find out that it was based on exaggerated assumptions of nuclear weapons held by Iraq.

As a former U.N. ambassador, Bolton has a rather controversial view of the organization.

“There is no United Nations. There is an international community that occasionally can be led by the only real power left in the world, and that’s the United States, when it suits our interests,” he famously said.

Late Fox News executive Roger Ailes once called him a “bomb thrower.”

His resume, however, gets longer. Sources claim Bolton’s super PAC paid Cambridge Analytica more than $1.1 million for “research.” Cambridge Analytica has recently been involved in huge breach of trust scandal with Facebook, where they accessed personal information from 50 million users without consent.

John Bolton’s super PAC has paid Cambridge Analytica more than $1.1 million since 2014 for “research” and “survey research,” a Center for Public Integrity analysis of campaign finance filings shows. https://t.co/tFlTEOltrf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 22, 2018

There is no need to worry though. Bolton has “promised” he wouldn’t start any wars. Great! We all feel much safer now.

CNN: Source: As they negotiated, Bolton promised Trump he "wouldn't start any wars" — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) March 22, 2018

