John Kelly Clarifies He Didn't Call Donald Trump An 'Idiot'

"The idea I ever called the president an idiot is not true, in fact it’s exactly the opposite,” Chief of Staff John Kelly stated.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly denied a report by Washington Post’s Bob Woodward, in which the author claimed Kelly called President Donald Trump an “idiot.”

According to excerpts of Woodward's book “Fear: Trump In The White House,” a deeply reported investigation of the Trump presidency,” Kelly was quoted as saying, “He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”

Washington Post posted excerpts of the book that is yet to be published after receiving an early copy.

In the book, Woodward quoted important senior members from the Trump administration insulting their boss and showing concern about his mental capacity.

Kelly has denied the assertions made in the book.

“The idea I ever called the president an idiot is not true," stated the WH chief of staff.

“He always knows where I stand, and he and I both know this story is total BS. I’m committed to the President, his agenda, and our country. This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration’s many successes," he added.

The book even claims that Trump told Defense Secretary Jim Mattis he wanted to have Syrian leader Bashar Assad assassinated right after the Syrian government launched a chemical attack on civilians in April 2017. According to Woodward, Mattis reportedly told his close associates that the commander-in-chief has the understanding of a "fifth- or sixth-grader."

Mattis also denied these claims.

“The contemptuous words about the president attributed to me in Woodward's book were never uttered by me or in my presence.

Trump stormed out on the legendary investigative journalist on Twitter, questioning if he was "a Dem operative.”

The Woodward book has already been refuted and discredited by General (Secretary of Defense) James Mattis and General (Chief of Staff) John Kelly. Their quotes were made up frauds, a con on the public. Likewise other stories and quotes. Woodward is a Dem operative? Notice timing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

The already discredited Woodward book, so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.” I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing. He made this up to divide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

The book is scheduled to release on Sept. 11.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Leah Millis