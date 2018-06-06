John Kelly Is Allegedly ‘Miserable’ In Trump’s White House

The New York Times reported that Kelly made the remarks to a visiting group of senators and even questioned how long he could last working for Trump.

Apparently, White House chief of staff John Kelly hates his job.

At least, that’s the impression he gave when he reportedly called the White House a “miserable place to work” last week.

The New York Times reported that Kelly made the remarks to a visiting group of senators and even questioned how long he could last working for President Donald Trump.

It’s not unbelievable that Kelly would express these feelings as he has purportedly called Trump an “idiot” in the past and has threatened to quit on more than one occasion in an effort to get Trump’s attention.

There was also that time last September when Kelly expressed his frustration through body language when he face-palmed as Trump addressed the United Stations and referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "rocket man."

He has also shied away from some of his duties which the new deputy chief of staff Zachary Fuentes has taken over, earning him the nickname “deputy president.”

Alas, Kelly would certainly not be the first Trump official to leave his post as we have seen a number of White House staffers and aides exit over the course of Trump’s presidency. However, most of them left as a result of scandal, forced resignation, or termination as opposed to simply having enough and walking out on their own terms.

Apparently, Joe Hagin — one of Kelly’s deputies and the point person arranging the upcoming summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un — is also considering stepping away from the White House, according to The Washington Post.

If Kelly or Hagin makes any moves, they will likely both wait until after the summit to do so. However, Kelly's track record suggests he might just be crying wolf. He probably is miserable and perhaps he does feel that Trump is an idiot, however, his political pull as chief of staff may be more valuable to him than integrity or peace of mind.