Deputy Allegedly Molested 4-Year-Old, Threatened To Deport Her Mom

A sheriff’s deputy in Bexar County Sheriff's Department, Texas reportedly sexually assaulted a minor girl. He then threatened her mother, who is a Guatemalan undocumented immigrant, to deport her if she told authorities about the assault.

Jose Nunez, 47, has been with the department for ten years. He allegedly sexually abused a 4-year-old girl, who is reportedly a relative, and then warned the mother to stay mum about the assault.

However, the little girl cried to her mother and that is when she decided to contact authorities.

The mother took the victim to a local fire station in the middle of the night to report the alleged sexual assault. After authorities were notified, police took immediate action and arrested Nunez, who was not on-duty at that time.

The deputy reportedly touched the minor inappropriately at her home at several different occasions. Sheriff Javier Salazar said they suspect the abuse possibly goes back to months and even years.

“Now that’s something in law enforcement we’ve been saying for some time, that that’s always a concern in the undocumented community. I would urge anybody that may be undocumented that is a victim of a crime or a witness to a crime to please come forward to report it. The details of this are quite frankly heartbreaking, disturbing, disgusting and infuriating all at the same time,” he added.

Salazar added that he wanted to remove Nunez from the department as soon as possible. However, he has currently been placed on an administrative leave.

“When one person or persons individually demonstrate like they did in this case that they're not worthy to be part of this agency, then we're going to, quite frankly, get them out of here. Cut them out like cancer. And that's what's going to happen in this case,” he added.

According to Leslie Garza of the Bexar County district attorney's office, Nunez is now facing a felony charge of “super aggravated sexual assault of a child” and if convicted he may face 25 years to life sentence in prison.

