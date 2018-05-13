Fox News Judge: Trump Fulfilled A ‘Biblical Prophecy’ In Jerusalem

“Donald Trump recognized history, he like King Cyrus before him, fulfilled the Biblical prophecy of the God worshipped by Jews, Christians and, yes, Muslims, that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish state.”

Judge Jeanine: Trump fulfilled biblical prophecy by moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/p5vVKvM0xp — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 13, 2018

Judge Jeanine Pirro on her Fox News show claimed President Donald Trump fulfilled a “Biblical prophecy” by moving the U.S. embassy from Jerusalem, a move that has been met with widespread criticism.

Pirro is in Jerusalem ahead of the controversial move, claiming it is being celebrated by the people of Israel and a “truly historic moment in Israel’s history.”

In the opening of her Fox News show, Pirro likened Trump to a Persian king, saying he had already established Jerusalem as the undisputed capital of Israel.

“Donald Trump recognized history, he like King Cyrus before him, fulfilled the Biblical prophecy of the God worshipped by Jews, Christians and, yes, Muslims, that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish state and that the Jewish people finally deserve a righteous, free and sovereign Israel,” Pirro said.

She said that unlike his predecessors, Trump has fulfilled his promise, claiming his word is “stronger than any UN resolution.”

“Trump has assured the world that his word is worth more than any former U.S. president,” Pirro said. “His word is more than any treaty and stronger than any UN resolution.”

Twitter users came up with some pretty creative replies to Pirro’s statement.

I remember reading about the Unites States embassy in the bible. Can anyone tell me whether it was in Deuteronomy or Leviticus? Can’t recall. — Dorothy Higgins (@itsybitsydotsie) May 13, 2018

Evangelicals believe this is all necessary for the rapture. It is why they stick with Trump. He is willing to do what they want. Nothing matters to them as long as they believe they are close to achieving the rapture. — Shari (@slcs48n1) May 13, 2018

@JudgeJeanine When all else fails, have a mall court judge hide behind the Bible and throw red meat at the base. — Kent Takano (@kentbike1) May 13, 2018

Someday, after most of the planet is destroyed, researchers are going to discover the Fox News caverns, completely preserved. They’re going to dig up these videos, watch them and be like, “I’m beginning to understand how we ended up here.” — Caryn - lie, lie smoky eye (@CarynLonz) May 13, 2018

As Pirro hails “king” Trump, the move is being protested by hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, who vowed to march to the Israeli border. Israel has said they would reply with force.

While the White House boasts of its efforts to bring peace to the Middle East, Trump’s controversial move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital did not only hurt the sentiments of the Muslim nations but also provided fire to the fuel in the decades-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

As the Palestinian death toll rises day after day, the protests and Israel’s vow to meet the protestors with force will only augment the bloodshed that has already claimed too many innocent lives.

Read More Israeli Forces Kill Another Palestinian Journalist In Gaza

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson