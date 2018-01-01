Judge Orders Trump Administration To Completely Restore DACA

President Donald Trump rescinded DACA back in September 2017 which Judge John Bates deemed, “arbitrary and capricious” with legal judgment that was “inadequately explained.”

A huge turning point in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) case was announced Friday after a federal judge ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to fully restore the program.

Judge John Bates wrote in a 25-page opinion that Trump’s team did not provide justification for its proposal to end the program, which allowed approximately 800,000 young people brought to America illegally as children to obtain work permits and receive deferral from deportation, The Hill reports.

Read More Bank Of America Sued For Not Hiring DACA Recipient

Trump rescinded DACA back in September 2017, which Bates deemed, “arbitrary and capricious” with legal judgment that was “inadequately explained.”

The judge stated in his opinion that he will delay his ruling for 20 days to give the administration time to “determine whether it intends to appeal the Court’s decision and, if so, to seek a stay pending appeal."

However, Bates also noted that the United States District Court for the District of Columbia holds that the administration must “give a rational explanation for its decision” if it wants to rescind the program or take any other action.

This is big news — particularly amid the controversy surrounding Trump's zero tolerance policy that resulted in migrant parents being separated from their children at the southern border. Although Trump signed an executive order to end the family separations, the administration is struggling to reunite the families that were already split up.

Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration has deeply affected people who only know America as their home because they have been in the country for decades and established roots here.

Furthermore, Trump claimed his efforts were meant to target so-called dangerous criminals, but Immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) has detained countless innocent people and DACA recipients as well as immigrants who have committed petty crimes many years ago but have committed no offenses since.

While it's almost guaranteed that the Trump administration will try to appeal this ruling, it can be celebrated as a victory for now as it symbolizes that there are federal officials who aren't afraid to stand up to Trump and fight on the behalf of the voiceless and powerless.

Read More Judge Chastises ICE For Lying About DACA Recipient Being A Gang Member

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque