Judge Rules Alfie Evans Can't Fly To Italy For Treatment

To anyone questioning why Tom Evans hasn’t slept, eaten, fought, cried & flown half the way round the world ...... this little boy is why. His unbreakable love for his son! All he’s asking for is a chance, any parent would do the same! RELEASE Alfie James Evans 💙💜❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q31wPumrWB — Sally Brown (@SallyAnneBrown5) April 18, 2018

The tale of the United Kingdom’s brave little Alfie Evans might meet its end after a judge denied his parents' appeal to fly the child to Italy for renewed treatment.

Alfie’s disease stumped the doctors after they were unable to diagnose his rare condition, which caused his brain to progressively degenerate.

Meanwhile, Alfie had been on life support at the Alder Hey hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit for the past 16 months. The support was recently removed after doctors deemed the child was not going to get any better.

The extraordinary fighter in Alfie left the doctors stunned — yet again — after he survived removing of ventilation and is breathing on his own.

The attorney for the child’s parents begged Justice Hayden to show “common humanity and common sense.”

The judge refused the parents’ pleas, ruling it would be better for Alfie to spend his “final days or hours” in the care of his parents at a hospice or home. The judge said doctors have lost all hope for betterment in Alfie’s miraculous journey.

The wonder child’s story has touched millions in Britain and around the world, with protests outside the child’s hospital to grant him permission to use the life support.

The hearing took place amid tight security in Manchester.

Judge Hayden said family lawyer Paul Diamond’s claims the child was getting better were unsubstantial. He said Alfie’s lengthened life has given his parents a “special opportunity” to spend quality time with him and do not waste it in legal battles.

The child’s family hoped he would be allowed to travel to Vatican City after his father, Tom Evans, met with Pope Francis and receive treatment at a Vatican-affiliated hospital.

The pope also tweeted his support for the Evans family.

Moved by the prayers and immense solidarity shown little Alfie Evans, I renew my appeal that the suffering of his parents may be heard and that their desire to seek new forms of treatment may be granted. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 23, 2018

Diamond said an Italian military air ambulance was on standby to take Alfie to Italy had the appeal been granted.

Judge Hayden called Alfie “a fighter, resilient, courageous and a warrior” for surviving without life support but he also added that his disease had “almost entirely wiped out” his brain matter and any prolonging to his suffering would be ill advised.

The U.K. government’s decision to take Alfie off of life support and refusal to grant him permission to fly to Italy has caused outrage on social media platforms like Twitter.

The absence of any prominent supporters for the rights of Alfie Evans and his family in the UK speaks volumes about how total is the level of institutional deference and how engrained the culture of death. The right to life is apparently too sensitive an issue to defend. — Ed Condon (@canonlawyered) April 25, 2018

Alfie Evans has been granted Italian citizenship, with multiple hospitals in the country willing to take him in for treatment.



Air ambulances have been dispatched & are on standby to transport him to Italy, but the UK gov is holding the child hostage.



Pure, unadulterated evil. pic.twitter.com/wIRGUpEHPi — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) April 25, 2018

The U.K. government is still denying treatment for Alfie Evans. Now, with Alfie off life-support, his parents are giving him mouth-to-mouth in the hospital to keep him alive.



The government will not allow them to leave the hospital to seek treatment in Italy. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) April 25, 2018

A PATIENT WHO IS BRAIN DEAD WILL NOT BREATHE WITHOUT THE AID OF A MECHANICAL VENTILATOR MACHINE! This is also stated on the NHS website as you can see by the screen grabs URL. Yet little Alfie Evans has been breathing on his own for over 24hrs. #AlfieEvans pic.twitter.com/8f7iyXaxKq — Shelby Crawford (@shelby_C95) April 25, 2018

On the very day Brits celebrated the Royal baby, the UK government removed life support system from 23-month-old Alfie Evans and stationed a line of police to keep his frantic parents from moving him to another hospital that would grant him care. A royal shame! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 24, 2018

Evans and his wife are set to appeal the High Court’s decision.

“The court of appeal have reached out to us and said they are going to set back three judges to hear the case,” Evans told the reporters outside the hospital.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images