Hero Cyclist Who Flipped Off Trump Motorcade Set To Run For Office

Before protesting Trump today, I canvassed for @JenniferWexton so we can flip #VA10! It was great to see the @sdaloudoun youth getting involved. #VoteThemOut (I tried to make a @HalaAyala-like video but failed=need new??& training) pic.twitter.com/7P0nee8yXB — juli_briskman (@julibriskman) September 3, 2018

Remember the "hero" cyclist who flipped off President Donald Trump last year?

She is taking her resistance against Trump's bigotry to the next level by running for office.

Juli Briskman won millions of hearts across the world after she was photographed raising her middle finger at Trump's motorcade in Sterling, Virginia, on a cycle in October 2017.

While the photo made Briskman an internet celebrity, it cost the cyclist her job as she was forced to resign from her position as a marketing executive at Akima, LLC, a U.S. Department of Defense contractor headquartered in Herndon.

However, Briskman, 51, received overwhelming support from across the country and an online fundraiser for her raised well over $130,000.

Now, almost a year after the incident that made her famous, Briskman is taking yet another step in protest of Trump's policies.

“Those who know me, know that I am not one to sit idle,” Briskman writes on her crowdfunding page. “Whether it’s standing up for a cause, such as our First Amendment rights to peacefully protest the policies of the Trump administration, or working to ensure our children and teachers are given every opportunity to succeed, I do not back down when I see something is not right.”

Today, I am filing my organizational papers in a bid for local office in Loudoun County, Va. Loudoun deserves transparency in government, fully funded schools & smarter solutions to growth. It's time for a change. https://t.co/OutRrIf40K — juli_briskman (@julibriskman) September 12, 2018

Briskman realized to have "a better chance of effecting change," she needs to sit on Loudon's Board of Supervisors, which Republicans currently control by 6-3. She has filed paperwork to run against Suzanne M. Volpe, the Republican incumbent in the Algonkian District, in 2019.

"I worry about not fully funding the schools, I worry about this exponential growth that we’re having with I’m not sure the smartest planning going on, and I’m a little bit worried about transparency in government, and I just think that the board should reflect the values and the residents of Loudoun County,” Briskman told Loudoun Now. “And the residents of Loudoun County in the last two major elections have gone blue, and I think it’s time that we govern by those values.”

