Kavanaugh Has A Running List Of Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Him

Here is a running list of all the women who have accused SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Attorney Michael Avenatti announced days ago that he was representing a woman who alleges SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually abused her. Now, the woman has finally come forward and her statements only add to the growing amount of damning, shocking testimonies against Kavanaugh.

Avenatti posted a sworn affidavit on Twitter, claiming Washington, D.C. resident, Julie Swetnick, said she was present at a number of parties attended by Kavanaugh and his longtime buddy Mark Judge, where the two made women “lose their inhibitions” by drugging them or piling them with alcohol, so they could be gang-raped.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Swetnick said she was one of the victims of these “gangs or train rapes” in 1982 where Kavanaugh and Judge were present. She said she saw Kavanaugh drinking heavily and then being verbally and physically abusive towards women, including “pressing up and grinding against them and trying to shift their clothes to expose parts of their bodies.”

Swetnick said she met the duo, whom she described as being “joined at the hip,” around 1980 or 1981. She added she attended more than 10 house parties from 1981 to 1983 and during those times, saw Kavanaugh and other men spiking the punch so they could take away women’s consent from them. They would then target girls who were either alone or particularly shy at the party and Swetnick said she had a “firm recollection” of all the men, including Kavanaugh “lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room.”

“During the incident, I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me. I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking,” she told Avenatti.

The White House has released a statement on behalf of Kavanaugh where the judge as denied the accusations calling them “ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

President Donald Trump also had a few choice words for Avenatti, who is also representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal dispute with the president.

Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships - a total low-life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

Avenatti has reportedly called for Kavanaguh’s nomination to be withdrawn.

“We don’t need to be putting someone like that on Supreme Court for life,” the lawyer said last week and told CNN’s Chris Cuomo there are “other individuals that are more qualified than this judge to sit on the Supreme Court and his [Kavanaugh’s] nomination should be pulled.”

Shortly after Avenatti’s revelation, two more women have alleged sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh.

Accuser No. 4

An anonymous letter was sent to Sen. Corey Gardner (R-CO) that stated Kavanaugh physically assaulted a woman whom he socialized with in 1998 while he was intoxicated. The sender said the incident was witnessed her own daughter and several of Kavanaugh’s friend.

“When they left the bar (under the influence of alcohol) they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh, shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually. There were at least four witnesses including my daughter,” the unnamed woman said.

A source from the Democratic Party said the minority wasn’t satisfied with the GOP’s line of questioning considering the incident in their call to Kavanaugh.

“Senate democrats are focusing on the allegations — serious and credible allegations — that include people who have come forward," a senior Democratic aide told NBC News. "Without the FBI's willingness to get involved, we can't investigate this claim further."

“Republicans may have leaked these in an attempt to make the others look frivolous by association,” the aide told NBC News.

Accuser No. 5

A fifth accusation was revealed in an interview transcript released by the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday night.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) stated he received a call from a man who said his friend was assaulted in 1985 by Kavanaugh and Judge who were heavily drunk, on a docked boat in Rhode Island.

After the woman informed him, the caller said he and his friend accosted Kavanaugh and Judge “leaving them with significant injuries.” The caller said he identified Kavanaugh after his yearbook photo was released on TV earlier this week, after which he called the White House.

The SCOTUS nominee has denied the allegations.

“I was not in Newport, haven't been on a boat in Newport, not with Mark Judge on a boat, nor all those three things combined,” he said during the interview. “This is just completely made up, or at least not me. I don't know what they're referring to.”

The reports of sexual misconduct came days after two women had already accused Kavanaugh of assault during his youth.

Deborah Ramirez

In a report by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer, Kavanaugh’s former classmate at Yale, Deborah Ramirez, alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party during the academic year 1983-1984. Ramirez is now 53 and works for a group that supports domestic violence victims.

Ramirez told the New Yorker she was invited by a friend on the women’s soccer team to a dorm party at Yale’s oOld Campus. The group decided to play a drinking game together and Ramirez said she was chosen repeatedly to drink and quickly became intoxicated. She recalled that at one time a male student pointed a gag plastic penis in her direction and then another student exposed himself to her.

She now claims it was Kavanaugh, who “thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away."

She said the other student laughed at her confusion and one encouraged her to “kiss it.” She said she pushed the man away, inadvertently touching him in the process. Ramirez, who is Catholic, said she “was embarrassed and ashamed and humiliated.”

“Brett was laughing,” she said. “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants.”

She also said another student shouted about the incident, “Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face.”

“It was his full name. I don’t think it was just ‘Brett.’ And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there,” Ramirez added.

Moreover, Farrow and Mayer claimed the Senate Republicans already knew about these allegations since last week, even before they reported on the incident.

“Soon after, Senate Republicans issued renewed calls to accelerate the timing of a committee vote,” the New Yorker piece said.

A few classmates of Ramirez also alleged they had heard about Kavanaugh’s misconduct at the time and remembered many of the same details that Ramirez had alleged against the SCOTUS nominee.

“I’ve known this all along,” one classmate said. “It’s been on my mind all these years when his name came up. It was a big deal.”

Kavanaugh was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, which several students alleged were notorious for its misogynistic, wild parties. He was also part of secret, all-male society “Truth and Courage,” which was dubbed as “Tit and Clit.”

However, some other classmates, who were friends with Kavanaugh, have disputed Ramirez’s account.

Ramirez has called for an investigation and at least two Senate Democrats are reportedly probing into the accusations.

Christine Blasey Ford

The woman who accused President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault now has a name: Christine Blasey Ford.

Currently a professor at Palo Alto University in California, Ford told of her 1982 encounter with Kavanaugh to The Washington Post.

She said she thought Kavanaugh would “inadvertently kill her” as he held her down with his hand on her mouth to drown her protests.

Ford alleged when Kavanaugh tried pulling her clothing, another one of his classmates, Mark Judge, was present in the room. They played loud music so that any yell for help would not be heard. She managed to escape after the SCOTUS nominee’s friend allegedly jumped on them. Ford and his friend stumbled after her, as she locked herself in the bathroom.

Ford said the incident shook her so much she had to get psychological treatment. She described the altercation as a “rape attempt” to one of her therapists.

“I think it derailed me substantially for four or five years,” Ford told the Post of the alleged assault.

She said although she feared retaliation, her civic responsibility bound her to say something as Kavanaugh looked all but confirmed for a seat in the Supreme Court. Prior to this, Ford had asked for anonymity.

Kavanaugh, whose confirmation is already considered a threat for women's rights as the fate of Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance, has denied any wrong doing on his part.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation,” Kavanaugh said in a statement last week when news of the letter first surfaced. “I did not do this back in high school or at any time.” Judge also reportedly does not have any recollection of the incident. Though, Ford alleged she did see him once after the alleged assault and he look really uncomfortable to see her.

The letter by Ford was first sent to Rep. Anna Eshoo, who represents the Bay Area, who sent it to Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA). The Democrat informed her colleagues in the Judiciary Committee about its existence but did not share in detail the contents of the letter at the time.

She has now alerted the FBI after several Democrats advised her to do so, while others pushed her to make the contents public. Feinstein, along with other Democrats, want the vote on Kavanaugh to be pushed until a thorough investigation has been conducted into the accusations made by Ford.

“I support Mrs. Ford’s decision to share her story, and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation,” Feinstein said in a statement following Ford’s decision to come forward. “This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee.”

JUST IN: Sen. Feinstein issues statement on Kavanaugh accuser: "It is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee.” pic.twitter.com/1Du2YwcW4N — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 16, 2018

However, Republicans have raised questions about the timing of what Taylor Foy, a spokeswoman for Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), called “uncorroborated allegations from more than 35 years ago, during high school.”

Foy added if the Democrats took the allegations seriously, they should have brought this matter up with the committee much earlier and not at the eve of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), also called for postponing the vote, until “at a very minimum, these serious and credible allegations are thoroughly investigated.”

The White House, on the other hand, lent their full support to the SCOTUS nominee even in the wake of Ford’s allegations.

“We are standing with Judge Kavanaugh’s denial,” White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said in a statement to Fox News.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts