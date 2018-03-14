One Of 700 Students At NC School Walks To Protest Gun Violence

"Now, I truly know that one person is all it takes. No matter the age, skin color, gender—it doesn't matter," he said, talking about his experience.

A high school student from Wilson Preparatory Academy in Goldsboro, North Carolina, was the only one to walk out of his class for the National School Walkout.

Justin Blackman, joined millions of students honoring the 17 students who lost their life in the Florida school shooting, to protest gun control law in the country. However, 700 other students in his class weren’t really into demonstrations and walkouts, so Blackman decided to march for the cause alone.

He asked his Spanish class teacher for permission and went out quietly. "I'm walking out for the national walk out," he said he told his teacher. "And he just let me go."

After stepping out of his class, he discovered he was the only one from his school on the streets. He started taking a selfie video of himself and uploaded on Twitter.

“It’s National School Walkout Day and I’m the only one at my school out here,” he can be heard in the video. “I’m just going to be chilling here for the next 15 minutes.”

“There’s going to be like six people watching this—hopefully,” he said.

Blackman hoped of not getting into trouble for the video. He didn’t. In fact, people widely shared his video which has now been watched for almost 600,000 times and appreciated his effort.

Blackman’s mother was kind of shocked that no one else in her son’s school participated; however, she knew that wouldn’t have stoppedhim.

"Justin is very opinionated," she said. "He's not a follower. Strong minded."

A student from Stoneman Douglas reached out to Blackman and thanked him for supporting the cause. Another person from Sandy Hook Elementary School appreciated the young man’s effort.

Hi Justin I’m a student at Stoneman Douglas. I’m inspired by you for being a leader. Thank you?? Every little thing makes a difference — Lexi #NEVERAGAIN (@LexiLBBH) March 14, 2018

I'm from Newtown (Sandy Hook) and seeing the action that is finally taking place means the world to all of us here. Sending all our strength to you who are forcing law makers to sit up and take notice finally. — Lindsay Knauf (@FloodLakes) March 14, 2018

Famous filmmaker, Ava DuVernay, retweeted Blackman's video with a Martin Luther King Jr. quote.

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy ." - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/sBtJ0II6YG — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 14, 2018

"Now, I truly know that one person is all it takes," Blackman said. "No matter the age, skin color, gender — it doesn't matter. I'm young and I have a voice."

