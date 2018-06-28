Justice Kennedy's Son Loaned Trump $1 Billion When No One Else Would

Justice Kennedy’s son was the global head of Deutsche bank’s real-estate division when it loaned Trump over $1billion for his real-estate projects.

Trump to Justice Kennedy: "That's very nice coming from you. And say hello to your boy, special guy."

Kennedy: "Your kids have been very nice to him."

Trump: "They love him, and they love him in New York. He's a great guy." pic.twitter.com/78MNDe3M7v — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) June 29, 2018

At a time when no other bank would loan President Donald Trump because of his troubled business history, Deutsche bank had reportedly loaned POTUS over $1 billion to fund his real-estate projects.

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s son, Justin Kennedy was the global head of the bank’s real-estate division at that time. He was also a close business associate to Trump for more than 12 years.

In 2017, after Trump made his first speech at the congress he was filmed telling Kennedy, “say hello to your boy — special guy,” referring to his son, Justin Kennedy.

And the boy was surely special to Trump and his business deals.

The real-estate mogul had an inconsistent track record comprised of bankruptcies and lawsuits — yet, he was able to get a massive loan from the bank because during Justin’s tenure.

Trump reportedly constructed and renovated skyscrapers and other developments in Chicago and New York with that money.

According to Trump’s latest financial disclosures, he still owes the bank $175 million.

Justice Kennedy jolted the country after he announced retirement at the last day of his term. This move was disappointing for liberals who hoped the Justice won’t put Trump in a position to name his successor.

Kennedy sided with the conservative majority in a number of important cases, including Trump’s travel and abortion rights.

After his retirement, the president is now in a position of selecting Kennedy’s replacement. Trump would reportedly make a selection form a “pre-made” list made by the Trump administration while considering people for court. Naturally, Trump would now select a justice who would work on his special interests and satisfy his base ahead of the midterm elections.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats would not confirm any nominee “who will put health insurance companies over patients, or put the federal government between a woman and her doctor.”

It is pertinent to note that Kennedy announced his retirement days before reports revealed his son’s relationship with Trump. Justin helped Trump get a loan when no other bank would while he was at a senior position at Deutsche bank and now his father retires from his position, giving Trump the opportunity to replace his seat.

— Deutsche Bank has loaned Donald Trump over $2.5 billion since 1998



— Deutsche bank was fined $630 million for a $10 billion Russian-Money Laundering scheme in 2017



— Retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy’s son was TRUMP’S BANKER at Deutsche Bank



THAT’S WAY TOO MANY “COINCIDENCES” — Ryan Knight ?? (@ProudResister) June 29, 2018

So to recap: Healthy, lifetime appointee Justice Kennedy randomly steps down days before stunning NYT report linking him, his financier son & Russia-connected Deutsche Bank to Trump & a billion dollar loan deal and no one in any party finds this at all fishy? Hello, anyone? — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) June 29, 2018

Hold on.



Justice Kennedy's son not only worked at Deutsche Bank as the global head of real estate capital but helped get Donald Trump $1 billion in loans at a time when no other banks would lend to him?



And now Kennedy is giving Trump his seat?https://t.co/PEJ379CGWV — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) June 29, 2018

Completely outrageous. Unacceptable. What can we do about this corruption right here? Justice Kennedy, for shame. #TrumpCrimeFamily — Ann Caito (@AnnCaito1) June 29, 2018

Well, here's an unnerving factoid: Trump's "most trusted" private banker at @DeutscheBank for 12 years was... Justice Kennedy's son! https://t.co/HmBseVLRcT pic.twitter.com/E5jqe7Dpsk — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) June 28, 2018

Justice Kennedy's son spent more than a decade at Deutsche Bank.



During his tenure, Deutsche Bank became Trump's most important lender, dispensing over $1,000,000,000 in loans at a time when no one else would lend to Trump, NYT reports. https://t.co/MZZCFWHKEH — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 29, 2018

Justice Kennedy resigned because...



wait for it...



he is compromised because his son has been @realDonaldTrump's personal banker at Deutsche Bank for 12 years. The same Deutsche Bank that was fined $630 million for a $10 Billion scheme to launder Russian mob money. https://t.co/Hhnlpm0ivM — Cowboy from Hell (@pjbruno79) June 28, 2018

