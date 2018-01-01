Man Gets A 'Pass' For Kidnapping, Choking Woman, Masturbating On Her

The perpetrator kidnapped the woman, choked her until she lost consciousness and then masturbated on her. He faces absolutely no jail time.

Remember Brock Turner, the Stanford rapist who received a slap on the wrist for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman? His six-month sentence for sexual assault ignited a national firestorm in 2016.

An equally disturbing incident occurred in Anchorage, Alaska. However, the perpetrator in this case didn't even receive a slap on the wrist as he will not serve any additional jail time for committing a string of heinous crimes against a woman.

Here's what happened: In August 2017, Justin Schneider, a 34-year-old former air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration, kidnapped his victim, identified only as a 25-year-old Native American woman, from a gas station, according to the police. He then choked her until she lost consciousness and then masturbated on her.

Here's what's happening: Schneider will not spend any amount of time in prison. He will not even have to register as a sex offender -- despite kidnapping, choking and masturbating on a woman.

How?

Thanks to a warped criminal justice system in Alaska and officials who abide by that system.

Originally, he faced a prison sentence between five to 99 years. But Schneider got away scot-free in exchange for his guilty plea, which got him two years in prison but even one year was suspended because he received credit for time he served while wearing an ankle monitor and living with his family.

Apparently, the prosecutor handed out a lenient sentence, which he called a "pass," because it was his first offense and that, via an expert's assessment, they believe there are low chances of him committing the crime again.

"I hope it doesn't happen," said Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Andrew Grannik. "That's the reason why I made the deal that I've made, because I have reasonable expectations that it will not happen. But I would like the gentleman to be on notice that that is his one pass -- it's not really a pass -- but given the conduct, one might consider that it is."

Air traffic controller Justin Schneider--in court for arraignment--accused of choking, masturbating on unconscious woman Tuesday @ktva pic.twitter.com/JfvylIi7xf — Daniella Rivera (@RiveraDanie) August 10, 2017

It is important to note her Schneider, while expressed gratitude for the criminal justice system, offered no apology, whatsoever, for his actions nor did he even acknowledge the impact his crime might have had on the victim, who reportedly so traumatized that "she couldn't hardly speak."

