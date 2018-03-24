Nurse Fired After Post Blaming Stephon Clark For His Own Killing

A nurse from Sacramento, California, faced steep consequences for making a mockery out of the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, who was killed by police.

Kaiser nurse Faith Linthicum was fired after saying that Stephon Clark, the Sacramento man who was shot and killed by police in his own backyard, “deserved it.”

In the comment section of a Facebook post, the then-Kaiser Permanente’s Roseville Medical Center nurse said that Clark’s death was expected because he was running.

“Yeah, but he was running from the police jumping over fences and breaking in peoples houses… why run??!!! He deserved it for being stupid,” Linthicum wrote.

The comment was picked up by Christina Arechiga, who is a former patient at the hospital.

Telling her friends and followers on Facebook that her experience at Kaiser was one of racism, she pointed out Linthicum’s comment and asked how minorities would feel being under her care.

“This woman works in labor and delivery — how can we trust her with our black and brown babies,” Arechiga said in her post.

The Sacramento Bee reported that once the comment was brought to Kaiser’s attention, an investigation was launched and the nurse was placed on administrative leave.

In a statement, the hospital said the nurse’s views do not represent the institution’s.

“Kaiser Permanente does not tolerate hate or discrimination and has a long history of embracing diversity and inclusion — it remains a place where we welcome everyone. We want to emphasize that the comments expressed by this employee, who is no longer with the organization, do not in any way reflect Kaiser Permanente’s views or actions,” the company’s spokesman said.

It’s terrifying to think that a person who’s tasked with with taking care of your newborn would also be someone who believes that victims of police abuse “deserve” to die.

This could clearly make a mother of color feel targeted or discriminated against under this nurse's care. After all, people of color are disproportionately impacted by police brutality. So, it's a good thing that the company decided to act on this case.

And, as far as the horrific comments by the ex-nurse, it’s clear that she should have thought twice before posting such harsh and apathetic views.

Perhaps now that she was ousted for arguing that an unarmed man “deserved” to be killed, she might actually reconsider her ignorant point of a view.

